Shutterbug: ALICE MBURU.

I am currently working as a photographer at People Daily Newspaper based at the business desk.

However, my love for nature makes me the classic landscape photographer, given the quality time and results which I have put alongside my day job to capture discerning moments of nature at it’s best.

My love for photography started way back in the village, where the raw images of nature, the allure and fusion of the undulating hills, mountains, animals and birds whet my appetite for the surreal.

When I completed my KCSE in 2002, I met a gentleman called Emjay (MJ) in Thika town where he run a production house.

I’d gone there for my passport photos and I happened to share with him my love and interest in the field. Although, I lacked the equipment to capture the images which were still in my mind.

MJ gave me a chance to work with him as a trainee and I learned the hard skills of photography. But I wasn’t done yet, I later decided to join college to perfect and deepen my skills.

For the love of nature and animals, yours truly captured this shot at the Giraffe Center in Nairobi. A rare shot of two or three of these magnificent and gentle giants makes for an awesome visual feast if I do say so myself.

Photo taken:15th,April,2017

Camera: Canon 70D

Lens:18-135mm

f4.5 1/125

ISO 400