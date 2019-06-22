Riding solo!

MARCELLA AKINYI

How did your love story start?

Daniel: We met through a mutual friend and exchanged contacts. Later, we got to know one another and then started dating.

What was the proposal like?

The proposal took place at Oak Place Hotel in Nairobi. I had it all planned out with some of our friends. She left work early that day at around 2pm and we headed to Oak Place.

I told her that we were going to meet a friend who imports jewellery that I wanted to get her. I knew she wouldn’t resist jewellery and that she’d show up. I already had a camera person on board, booked with the hotel and had cake with the words “Will you marry me?” Everything went according to plan and she said a big ‘Yes’!

Talk to us about your experience planning your big day

We started early this year in February and getting the right wedding service providers was a real hustle. We planned the wedding by ourselves – we were the only committee members.

By God’s grace everything was smooth and it was glorious. We reached out to some of our close friends and relatives, shared with them the idea and requested if they would be interested in coming on board. We thank God they were supportive all through.

What was memorable about your wedding?

There are some moments we’ll never forget. For instance, When the pastor kept on telling us to repeat kissing when he said “Now you may kiss the bride” (laughs). Also, God came through for us during the wedding and made it amazing. Watching my wife walk down the aisle was a magical moment. She looked stunning! The theme of our wedding was an outdoor garden party, which was the icing on the cake.

Any disappointment?

Some of the friends we had requested to be in our committee were not cooperative and did not help us at all. My wife and I ended up disbanding the group and we became our own committee. In fact, that’s how we ended up planning it alone. I was disappointed by a friend who had promised to offer his car on the wedding day but went on to switch off his phone on the material day and to date, he has never gotten back to us.

Advice to couples planning their big day?

Put God first in your planning. Secondly, I would advise them to go for premarital counselling. It is important to work within your budget and don’t expect much from people.

Suppliers

Catering-Mathys Catering Service

Décor-Graza Event

Cake-Golden Brown Cake House

MC-MC Wollano

Photography/Videography-DAAY Media