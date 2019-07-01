Omawumi Megbele - Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress and lawyer.

Omawumi Megbele is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress and lawyer by profession. She rose to global prominence as a contestant on Idols West Africa music talent contest in 2007. She is currently on an African tour to promote a new album. She candidly talks with Harriet James

How is Kenya so far and what do you love about the country?

I always enjoy coming to East Africa, Kenya in particular, because everyone is just warm, friendly and I love the music. The people and the general environment make it so magical.

Compared to your other albums, what’s special about your new album, In Her Feelings?

It’s not like I’ve not been doing press for my other albums, it’s only that I’ve not really made time to do an African tour. Normally, I would just send materials out and probably do interviews, send communications and briefs out to everyone without having to be there in person. But I figured that this album was different. Its title, In Her Feelings, is just basically me being in my feelings.

So, I asked myself, if it’s going to be promoted, who would do it better than I?

So, I am now in Kenya, then Tanzania, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and South Africa, among other places.

Since your emergence from the Idols West Africa, how have you managed to stay on course?

I’d say it’s hard work and above all, putting God first. You cannot do anything by yourself except God nudges you in the right direction. Over the years, I’ve learnt that as much as music comes to me as a talent and all of that, I have to put out quality music and that’s why I always encourage aspiring musicians not to go to the studio and come out with mediocre sound. It has to be authentic and good.

How do you fuse both the Western and African culture in your music?

A lot of my culture is in my lyrics and then there are times when I don’t even make Western music, I just go all traditional like in the song Megbele. Many people don’t even understand what I say in the song, but they just love the beat and the fact that it’s a happy tune. I also add Pidgin English and many other different things just to make it sound authentic.

Where do you draw your inspiration?

I pray a lot. The ultimate inspiration comes from God. I look at different things in my environment that influence my songs. Sometimes I draw inspiration from myself. For instance, the new album is all about me.

Do you think music can be used as an instrument of change, especially in Africa?

Absolutely. There are no rules with music, but there are some of us who are like gatekeepers who want to preserve a certain level of originality. I am sure there are many of us who are gatekeepers, talking about issues such as domestic violence and political issues, among others, affecting the society.

How was it working with iconic African artiste Angelique Kidjo?

When I was working on Timeless album, I desired to make timeless music, so I needed to go to the people who it was their call to make such kind of music. Angelique has a bubbly personality, fun to work with, principled, professional and always on time. I learnt a lot from her like intonations with regard to music. You are a businesswoman, musician, mother and wife.

How do you make all these work?

I know how to pace myself. I try as much as possible not to take more than I can handle and I am blessed with a great family. My husband is quite hands-on and my mother-in-law and sister live in the same city as I do. When people ask me about this, I don’t say it’s coping, but I say my support system is truly amazing. I always try to have time for them because family is something to enjoy as much as it is a responsibility.

What made you switch from law to music?

As an artiste, I am a product of a reality show. I was the type that sings in the shower and all that. Back then, I would watch the auditions of American Idols reality show to check out how the participants would sing. So, when auditions for West Africa came around, my family and friends encouraged me to do so.

I auditioned, but it wasn’t that serious to me as I was working in a law firm and waiting to go to law school. I made it through the first, second round until I became the first runners-up and then I discovered that music could actually be a career path.

The rest is history. Is there any Kenyan artiste you desire to work with in future?

Right now, I don’t know yet. But I love Kenyan music that’s for sure. While at home, I listen to a lot of music from South and East Africa. We’ll see what the future holds for us.