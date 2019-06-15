Naivasha’s newest getaway

If you have been searching for a new experience, preferably out of town, look no further. Depending on which part of Nairobi you reside from, Lake Naivasha Resort is an hour’s drive from the capital and is among the latest additions to the rapidly growing hospitality scene in Nakuru County.

Lake Naivasha Resort was relaunched in 2018, but calling the changes it has undergone a makeover would be an injustice. The former facility was originally a tented camp that has now been shadowed by the extraordinary luxury and pomp.

Located on South Lake Road barely a kilometre off Mai Mahiu Road, South Lake Road is five minutes from Naivasha town. When I got there, the magnificent entrance was slightly intimidating and alluded to what I would find ahead. But the security was welcoming as I made my way in.

The paved cabro road led me through a beautiful lawn shaded by the canopy from the trees, creating an intimate and charming atmosphere. The reception area was impressive. Lofty ceilings complemented by alluring chandeliers, artistic marble floors, tasteful wallpapers and a comfy sitting area. The check-in process was relatively fast.

I appreciated the villa style accommodation, which makes you feel at home despite being in a public space. Each villa has allocated parking, nine rooms and a central living space with a dining area and a Smart TV. I bumped into a room steward who narrated to me how the living area can be converted into a mini-conference space, which I thought was an ingenious use of space.

The Superior room I was allocated was spacious. I was in Naivasha for exploration but the king-size bed had me thinking twice.

The swimming pool was pretty tempting. Uniquely designed and pretty large, but I deliberately did not get to go for a dip on account of the balmy weather.

Did I mention the outdoor jacuzzi? The resort offers front row entertainment to the hippos that usually gather in the evening to socialize by the shore of Lake Naivasha. I think they usually gather around to admire the manicured lawns, which if not for the electric fence, would be their favourite dinner.

The restaurant would be my last stop before I called it a day. The buffet, my favourite part of the visit, was well spread. A variety of African dishes and the fruit setup looked like a fancy hat that a flamboyant African mother would wear to her only son’s wedding, compliments to the chef.

The following day, after a breakfast befitting a king, I was given a tour of the conference centre. There are multiple conference rooms, with a seating capacity of 2,000 people, and the resort promises to take care of each and every one of them.

Rumour has it that the resort has more features and amenities in the works.

While parents enjoy boat rides and their choice of drink at the bar, or an unwinding session at the spa, the kids’ arcade will leave the children exhausted but ultimately happy from the variety of activities available.

Bike riding, team building and bird watching are just some of the activities on offer. The resort recently hosted the Country Roads Festival on Madaraka Day, which I believe was an experience for Naivasha residents.

I did a sneak peek of the resort’s profile on TripAdvisor and since its relaunch, the majority of the guests had good things to say about it. So, the next time you’re in Naivasha, there is a new experience awaiting you.