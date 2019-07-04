Some of Nairobi’s most popular music sub-cultures of Nu Nairobi and Gengetone are synonymous with artistes from Eastlands. But as Alfayo Onyango writes, Rongai aka 125 is exploding with some of the most promising music talents in Kenya

Alfayo Onyango @O_Alfayo

Often scorned as ‘diaspora’ due to its seemingly far distance from Nairobi, Rongai is an urban town in Kajiado county, 17 kilometres south of Nairobi CBD. It is observed as one of the most youth-endeared areas in urban Kenya, domiciling celebrities such as soul child singer Didge and femcee Xtatic.

The year 2018 was significant in the region’s cultural history; even with critics attempting to underscore that Rongai never really blows its trumpet loud enough as a cultural hub of art per se. The canny and evasive glory would not live for an eternity before the ravenous rapper-cum-producer Tunji had his hit record Mat Za Ronga (released on SoundCloud) restore order.

The ice-breaking hip-hop track is an ode to the region’s matatu culture, with a comminatory edge emitting a true concinnity, laid with a jiggy bounce that propelled Ronga through the gates of fame.

Rapping protagonists

Following the good buzz from the single, Tunji’s star was born and exalted. The track borrowed an instrumental from American artiste Young Roddy’s Pack Monies featuring Harp, which instantly gave Tunji his prerogative superstar rights.

He even managed to score collaboration with the biggest artist in the country then, rapper Khaligraph Jones, for a remix of the same jam, which did reasonably well. It’s a music video, directed by Ivan Odie, came in as a shot in the arm for the massive song and Rongai as a suburb.

Fast forward to 2019, the troops from Rongai are solidifying their legendary status maintaining their good momentum from the previous year offering more than just music to the art faithful. From the apex of the year, it has been ‘foot on the gas pedal’, a situation that has witnessed a series of colossal music releases.

“To me, Rongai symbolises growth and it’s a testament of how much people could achieve if they came together,” fast-rising Rongai-based rapper Thee Kane shares with Spice.

Kane has had a propelling start to the year, leaving nothing but scraps for contesting acts. With his upbeat well-executed hyperbolic music video offering for Ignorant Needs directed by the industrious Odie, he followed it up with a well-timed six-track EP dubbed Hotel Moran.

The EP blew the whistle on the prodigy’s ambitions to mainstay the long game, evidently outlining there would be more beneath his sarcastic poker-faced smile.

In a passive cameo on Ignorant Needs was another Rongai rookie Denzel Inzaghi aka Dez. Not too long after the cameo, the 23-year-old went out to remind his fans — and anybody who cared — why he’d been regarded as one of the most distinctive music talent in Kenya.

He did this with his trap-rock fusion jam Sitaki Mapressure. A riff-guitar, banging bass-lines, catchy hook, a rebellious message and a befitting rock-star aesthetic, this was unquestionably the biggest song in Nairobi’s underground domain early this year.

“A lot of cats are trying too hard to put out good music, especially in hip-hop, but it’s sounding too over-thought and forced.

Dez has a couple of bangers besides Sitaki Mapressure that definitely sets the pace for the rest of the year. He is the artiste to watch and many should see the reaction to the song when we play it in the club,” says Fazy, Kenyan Dubai-based deejay.

The revolution

Parallel to all these events, another emerging rapper from 125 is Ras 94, a traditional hip-hop-cum-sharp (sheng and trap) artiste who has been cooking his own storm.

Signed to indie Kenyan record label Bud Guys Entertainment, Ras came into the New Year with all guns blazing with an EP titled Me, Myself and 94 that followed up his 2018 project titled The Handshake. Me, Myself and 94 sought to define him more as an artist.

Previously, making an appearance on another Rongai native, Jovie Jovv’s track Fimbo, Ras intimates a character of someone not entirely new to the rap game, but yet still growing with monster hunger for success.

“From a young age, I’ve always been into rap and hip-hop, but I wrote my first rap in 2013 and started taking it seriously in 2014. I love Rongai because it has a side everybody needs to see for themselves,” Ras 94 shares.

With a sarcastic reputation of being a bedroom town, Rongai artistic players argue the bubbly hood has more to offer than the ‘false’ misconceptions.

“What strikes most about Rongai is the hunger and high concentration of creative and entrepreneurs. There is relatively affordable housing and with more than 20 record labels and radio stations domiciled here, which has a great number of creatives and content creators flocking this place,” says Callivan Creatives CEO Ivan Odie.

Besides a jaw-dropping portfolio that includes shooting your favourite rappers’ dope music videos, Odie has been harvesting his skills into Rongai’s budding and fast-rising artistry scene.

Through his company, he has rendered video direction services for hit songs such as Tanasha Donna’s Radio featuring Barak Jacuzzi, Ochungulo Family’s Na Iwake Remix featuring The Kansoul, Jovie Jovv’s Kibare Kwa Face and Steph Kapela’s Exposure, among a host of others.

“As an aggressive entrepreneur, film director and audio engineer has moulded me into the person I am. There is no day the studio could just be chilled. Every day there are new ideas to be implemented,” says Odie.

Even though Rongai’s rap scene was largely popularised during the Shukid era when a crew in the name ID37 comprising rappers and producers Kevin Grands, Ace the Don and himself, the new crop of artists brings in a completely new feel.

The younger generation that’s embracing the challenges of the industry is roaring to revolutionise the face of Rongai’s music scene and sell it to the rest of the world.