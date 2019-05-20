My girlfriend, a party animal doesn’t want to get married

I met my girlfriend last year. However, it is like our relationship is on the rocks. My girlfriend drinks excessively, is violent and parties a lot with her lady friends. She prefers public display of affection when drunk and away from our ‘hood’. She doesn’t get home before midnight. Her parents live separately, and she once hinted to me that it was not always well between her parents.

She also said she doesn’t think she will ever get married. Of late she doesn’t pick my calls, nor reply to my text messages unless she needs money or it is a matter of an emergency. Many of our friends are complaining about her behaviour. I have had to relocate from where I used to live following her embarrassing behaviour. I love her too much to leave if her problem can be solved. I wanted to openly discuss with her whether she is facing psychopath, or sociopath problems, but I’m afraid, I may lose her. Kindly help.

Our Take

It’s unfortunate that all this is happening to someone you really love and care about. But the question is, does she also love you or is only after your money? You see, love must be two-way and if she’s only calling you when she needs money, then something is not adding up here.

You mentioned that she prefers public display of affection when drunk, does not want to go home before midnight and she does not think she would get married. These are red flags. There is a possibility that she might be suffering from trauma or an emotional setback having seen her parents quarrel excessively or fight. She might be trying to run away from her past by drinking herself silly. The acting up when drunk and preferring PDA could be longing for and seeking for attention as a result of missing it growing up.

You say you love her too much and don’t want to leave her if the problem can be solved. Love must be tough. And unless you confront the situation, you might end up not helping her, but enabling her to continue in that state. You must, therefore, openly discuss this with her even if that means risking losing her. Bring it out in a loving and caring way when she’s sober, showing her that she needs professional help and that you are ready to help her through the process if she’s willing.

Don’t tell her she is a psychopath or sociopath as such words can make her react differently since people have a negative perception about such conditions. Let the professional counsellor be the one to determine what the problem is and what needs to be done. If she agrees to that, viola! But if she refuses, then you may have to let her go, otherwise you will remain stuck with the same problem.