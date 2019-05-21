MultiChoice Talent Factory collaborates with New York Film Academy

MultiChoice Africa has partnered with New York Film Academy College of Visual & Performing Arts (NYFA) for its flagship initiative MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF).

The collaboration will include supporting the development of young filmmakers across Africa attending MTF academies. MTF’s mission is to ignite Africa’s already established creative industries through training and skills development, as well as foster new and original programming.

“This groundbreaking collaboration speaks to our commitment to partnering with industry experts such as the NYFA to promote and protect the growth of Africa’s creative industries.

Our East Africa Academy director, Njoki Muhoho, is a NYFA alumni, having studied Filmmaking at the Los Angeles campus and we’re excited to be collaborating with the Academy in being able to offer incredible opportunities to our students and the sector as a whole,” says MTF director Cheryl Uys-Allie.

The much-anticipated MTF masterclasses kicked off in January this year, supported by various industry partners and include a series of ‘best in class’ workshops intended to increase MTF’s purpose of upskilling film and TV creatives.

Taking place across various African cities, the masterclasses are also presented to industry professionals with the intention of developing technical skills of established creatives in cinematography, audio, and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions.

“The New York Film Academy is honored to be a part of the enrichment, development, and fostering of storytellers across Africa, a continent steeped in a rich history of dynamic, creative and passionate visual and performing artistes,” says NYFA Vice President Jim Miller.

He adds: “Over the years, NYFA has been privileged to have hosted hundreds of students — from dozens of African nations — many who have found outstanding success in their national industries when they returned home. This MTF and NYFA collaboration is a natural extension of our commitment to help bolster the skills of talented African storytellers.”