Memphis chicken.

The Memphis Bar and Restaurant along USIU Road is known to come alive at night, so when the chef invited us to cook with him, we were intrigued, since the joint is more popular for it’s drinks and we were eager to see what they had to offer when it came to food.

We got there at around 3pm and made our way up the flight of stairs. I noticed I did not pant so much. “My time at the gym is paying off, but I’m about to partake,” I thought to myself.

A section of the restaurant had a few guests engrossed in their meals and drinks. The head chef, Steve Ouma, ushered us into the kitchen, while his assistant, Martin Ng’ang’a, told us about the more popular dishes with patrons at night. “Revellers like their beers with nyama choma or fry, but I think today, Chef Steve will serve you something different,” he told us.

The chef got busy, laying out all the ingredients, as he explained what our taste buds would indulge in. “We’ll make our signature chicken in a basket served with roast potatoes. This is one meal I love preparing because it takes a short time and is such a delicacy,” he laughs, quipping that all his meals really are to die for. He had me at potatoes, and the fact that I was going to try out a different kind of chicken made me wax ecstatic.

“I have always loved the hot kitchen. I honed my skills at Nairobi Aviation and now, I cook for a living,” says the chef, who boasts a decade’s experience. Growing up, his favourite meal to prepare was fish. “Where I come from, fish is a staple and I know so many ways to prepare it, so, I always love to cook something that is somewhat foreign,” he says while marinating the breast.

Chef Steve then dusts it with flour and dips it in egg. “When using breadcrumbs to coat the chicken, ensure it is very well covered,” he advises, as he ensures every nook and cranny of the chicken piece is covered. He adds that in order to ensure the chicken cooks evenly inside, you could boil it before marination.

He already had the potatoes peeled and diced and they were boiling in salted water. “Now we’ll deep-fry the chicken then the potatoes,” he tells us.

After the chicken was done, he served it in a plate and put it in the microwave to keep warm as he made the potatoes. “You have to summon your creative juices while in the kitchen to make your meals interesting. We’ll use rosemary and butter for our potatoes after they turn golden brown before we serve,” he says. The crisp aroma filled the kitchen and even brought the bartenders to the counter; we soon learnt they had not eaten all afternoon.

Using the base of a sauce he had already prepared, Chef Steve made barbecue sauce using tomato concasee, brown sugar, red capsicum, already cooked onions, garlic and ginger. “This is optional, but it is better than artificial sauce,” he explains.

After plating the potatoes, he placed the chicken in a basket, diced a tomato for garnishing and served us. By now, we were salivating and could not wait to dig in. I think we washed our hands and got right into it; the cutlery would stand in our way – just this once. In under 25 minutes, we had our Memphis chicken in a basket meal. “I’ll be sure to dine here again, the food is equally great!” my colleague Ace observed as he licked his fingers.

INGREDIENTS

Chicken

200g of chicken breast

1 egg

3 Tbsp wheat flour

50g breadcrumbs

¼ Tbsp garlic

¼ Tbsp ginger

Black pepper

Dhana jeera

Soy sauce

Salt

Potatoes

A few potatoes

Salt

Butter

Rosemary

METHOD

Chicken

Marinate/season the breast with soy sauce, salt, ginger, garlic, black pepper and dhana jeera then cover for 10-15 minutes.

Dust with wheat flour.

Dip in egg then coat with breadcrumbs.

Deep-fry until golden brown.

Potatoes

Peel, wash and dice then boil in salted water.

Deep fry until golden brown.

Toss in butter and rosemary.

Plate and serve while hot. You can add vegetables of choice.