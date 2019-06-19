Meet Ummy Ally – a new face in the make-up industry

Ummy Ally is a new face in the make-up industry. She sits with Chebet Korir to talk about her passion for make-up, what made her venture into the business and her recently released eye shadow palette

Tell us a bit about the UmmyTheBossLady Cosmetic brand?

The name is self-explanatory and I felt it was satisfying for my brand. I wanted a bold statement and something that stands out, thus the name boss lady.

What does your brand stand for and what message do you want to sell out there through your products?

First, this should be a reminder to everyone to always chase their dreams and believe that they can achieve something.

How did you get into the beauty world?

The products I was using before were not satisfying, so I had to launch my own make-up line since there was a gap to satisfy myself and others who need it.

What do you love most about make-up?

Transformation and the way it can bring about new life into someone with just a few brush strokes.

What elements of your job do you most enjoy?

I enjoy it all. My creative career is so varied. I’m not only a make-up artist, but I’m also a businesswoman. I adore meeting and chatting with customers, especially hearing back from them about how my make-up has changed their life. I love showing a woman how easy it is to look amazing.

What are the most popular Ummythebosslady cosmetics products?

They are the liquid matte lipstick, eyeliner, eye shadow palette and eyelashes. My favourite is the liquid matte lipstick.

What do you love most about doing make-up?

After wearing it, it brings best out in women and since it’s my passion it makes me happier.

What are your three beauty do’s and dont’s?

Do wear make-up from the same brand. Do not overdo your make-up, especially the bronzers. However, most of the time I do not offer suggestions: it’s up to the individual to reach their own conclusion.

For example, if a woman says to me that she can’t wear a pink eye shadow or a purple lipstick, I show her how she can adapt those shades to complement her, so that she feels comfortable with what she sees in the mirror.

How would you describe your signature look and what about your style that’s set you apart from the other make-up line?

My signature look is a simple, subtle all round make-up. It does not take more than 15 minutes to do, and I think it’s appropriate both for work or a night out.

What is your brand philosophy?

Make-up need not be complicated. Simplicity is key to looking your most beautiful. I also try to enable women of all ages to feel better and more confident about themselves.

What is the most important beauty advice that you can give to women?

Always be positive and keep in mind that there is no one who is less beautiful than the other.