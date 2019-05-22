Meet June Claire a young beauty and lifestyle vlogger

June Claire is a young beauty and lifestyle vlogger and social media influencer. Nailantei Norari caught up with her to learn more about her vlogging journey and her fashion secrets

How can you describe your style?

Bubbly, warm and sophisticated.

What inspired you to start your self-titled YouTube channel?

To be honest, I started June Claire channel because most of my followers were requesting I do videos that I couldn’t post on Instagram because of the platform’s time limit. With time, I realised it wasn’t a bad choice after all and stuck with YouTube.

How do you balance between vlogging and school?

Mixing school and vlogging can be hard at times since my subscribers expect me to post weekly, but I have classes to attend, assignments to do and exams coming up. It’s all about organising yourself, which I am still learning.

What does fashion mean to you and how does it integrate into your personal and professional life?

I got interested in fashion when I was really young. It has always been a form of expression for me. Looking good means you are doing good both outwards and emotionally as well. I am my own brand, so I ensure that I look the same way I do on my page in real life, as authenticity is key on social media.

What is your best fashion buy?

That would be my jeans. I could never go wrong when wearing jeans; I could wear them anytime, any season, well apart from classy events or dinner dates, which only occur occasionally.

If money was not an object, what would you get or do?

Well, money surely hinders us from getting a lot of things we desire because we can’t afford. If money was not an object, I would have a walk in closet for each fashion item category including jewellery.

One thing people do not know about you?

Even though most of my clothes look classy and expensive, some of them are from Gikomba. It is all in the way you pair them and carry yourself.

What is your signature scent?

I don’t take chances on anything else. Chance by Chanel is the bomb!

What do you stock up on?

Recently, I have become a heels and sunglasses fanatic. I have been buying so many of them as I believe they can change up a simple look to classy in seconds.

What is your fashion pet peeve?

That would be wearing clothes that expose your bra straps. There are a lot of solutions for that, but people are just ignorant about it. What fashion items do you think should be a staple in every girl’s wardrobe? Jeans, definitely jeans.

What’s your fashion advice to aspiring fashionistas, vloggers and social media influencers?

Fashion is all about expressing yourself through your dressing. Social media is a good platform just as it is bad. Learn how to handle it. It is hard to get to an influencer position, but it is easy to grow. Simply give your followers the content you know they will love, be consistent and bless their Instagram feed everyday and you will see the love you will receive in return.