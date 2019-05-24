Meet Grammy-winning American-based Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage

Grammy-winning American-based Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage is not shy to call Kenya home. They will headline the debut edition of ‘Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival 2019’ youth empowerment initiative concert in Nairobi on June 8. They talk with Manuel Ntoyai

Tell us about the Morgan Heritage Foundation. What is it all about?

It is a foundation whose mission is to facilitate and create programmes that provide a clear path to success for the youth. It also seeks to help materialise opportunities for youth leadership development in Kenya, across Africa and in Jamaica. So help us by joining us to help the youth as we start a movement to save a generation. If we lead, the youth will follow. You will headline the upcoming Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in Nairobi.

What does it aim to achieve?

The festival is about showing the unity of humanity working towards preparing the youth of today to become leaders of tomorrow. We are on a mission to raise funds to aid the cause with ways and means to make the dreams of the youth become a reality.

It will be an ongoing year-to-year initiative that we pray will grow stronger and stronger and maybe even lead to its staging in different countries across Africa and the world.

How did you come up with the concept and what necessitated it?

The concept came up after seeing the need for such an initiative and we thought it could be best for us to use our platform of music and live concerts to bring forth the awareness and mobilise humanity to work together on it. All we want is to make the world better and stronger for the youth.

Why did you choose to launch it in Kenya?

Kenya has become home for Morgan Heritage the same way we have Jamaica and the USA. We chose Kenya because after planting roots here for the past three-and-a-half years, we have seen that Kenya is one of the most advanced countries in Africa. And as this festival is for the benefit for the youth of Africa and Jamaica, we simply decided to make Kenya the headquarters for the festival.

What are the issues witnessed across the continent will the initiative address?

Issues that are very pertinent to people’s lives. They include education, health care, family stability, youth reform, talent development and substance and drug abuse. But there are more issues that should be addressed to help move Africa into the future.

What follows after the festival next month?

After the event, we will start planning for the 2020 event. However, we are also looking at doing smaller events in different counties across Kenya in search of talent that can be developed and presented to the world to represent Kenya on the global stage. Tell us about your forthcoming album, Loyalty.

Have you featured any Kenyan artistes?

Loyalty is a journey through the many different sounds and styles of reggae. Reggae is global; it’s universal and we show our loyalty to it in all forms. Unfortunately, there’s no Kenyan artiste on this album, but we do have a Kenyan producer called Eric Musyoka on the album.

Are your plans to settle in Kenya still alive?

We are here and making steps to rooting ourselves in Kenya as we are in Jamaica and the US. We have not applied for Kenyan citizenship yet, but we’ll welcome the opportunity when it presents itself.

What happened to Gramps Morgan’s plans to start a vegetarian restaurant in Nairobi?

All plans are still on the table. Just know that all things take time and we will take everything we plan to do one day at a time. Your sister Una Morgan is prolific on the piano and vocals, but has been missing in action for a couple of years now.

What’s up?

Una is at home in the US and she is currently working on her solo project. She has been missing travelling with the rest of us after suffering a heart attack in 2015. Since then, she has not toured and has no plan to until she is physically and mentally prepared and cleared by her doctors to do so. But she is doing well and she is strong, but will not be a part of the extensive touring Morgan Heritage is known for in the near future. So, she will not be in Nairobi for this year’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival.