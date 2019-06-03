Marriage involves picking one another up and winning together

On Saturday, Kenyan athlete Simon Cheprot was on his final seconds to winning the 2019 Okpekpe International 10 kilometre race in Nigeria when something suddenly happened. He saw his Kenyan colleague and rival Kenneth Kipkemoi collapse just as they were approaching the finish line. To the surprise of many, Cheprot dropped his ambition of winning the Okpekpe title for a second time to pick his colleague lifted him up and they both walked slowly until they finally crossed the finish line at position 15 and 16.

I wonder how many of us can do such a thing? For most of us, we think only of ourselves and if it were us, we could just have gone ahead to win the medal and then come back later to check on our compatriot. But not so for Cheprot, he did not win a medal, but he won hearts. And that’s what life and relationships are all about — being a team player, being your brother’s keeper. How many of us will see our colleagues and siblings hurting or messing up and don’t even bother to slow down to help them? How many married couples, get so caught up pursuing goals, medals, and never stop to even think of their partner’s dreams?

Greatest regret

Do you even know your spouse’s dreams? Do you know their fears? Do you know what is bothering them currently? Do you stop to listen to their inner cries or are you moving through life with lightening speed reaching out for that medal? Can you like Cheprot, forfeit your ambition, your hobbies, your goals to “pick up” your spouse? Picking up our spouse could mean choosing to spend more time with them instead of staying out with the boys or girls, choosing to let go that promotion so that you don’t have to move to that other county or country and be away from the family? Or even choosing to cut off that relationship that is hurting your spouse?

You see, sometimes in life, winning the heart of your loved one is more important than winning that “medal” whatever that medal is for you. For at the finishing line of life, the greatest regret is always this, “I wish I spent more time with my loved ones.” It takes sacrifice and being selfless to succeed in life and in marriage, the two crossing the line together whatever position they may be in.