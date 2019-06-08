Love wins – NANCY KAWIRA and GERALD ITHANA weds

How long did you date?

Gerald: We dated for seven years before deciding to settle down.

Tell us about your choice of an outdoor wedding

Initially, we were for a church wedding, but we had to change the plans one day before the wedding as we expected a big number of guests and the church couldn’t accommodate such a number.

How many guests did you have?

We had actually anticipated a big number because of the venue and our friends and colleagues from the city. So, we budgeted for approximately 800 people, and we were surprised that number exceeded. But, we thank God everything went well and the food was enough.

Indeed it’s a huge number. How much did your wedding cost?

Approximately Sh500,000.

How did you plan the wedding and did you have a committee?

Planning took around six months. We did it ourselves, with the help of our families. We neither had a committee nor did we have a pre-wedding. We decided to plan it individually to lower the cost and also to avoid asking people to raise funds for us. It was our occasion and we wanted to treat everybody as a guest.

You also had a fairly large bridal party

We had many friends interested and we tried not to disappoint anybody. That’s how we ended up with 13 bridesmaids and 13 groomsmen.

Did you experience any challenges?

The wind was so strong that day, at one point nearly whisking the tents away, but God intervened.

How about what was most memorable?

The way we exchanged our rings saying ‘I do’ is unforgettable. The dancing part by the bridal team was also good. We never anticipated it.

BRIDE: NANCY KAWIRA

GROOM: GERALD ITHANA

DATE: MAY 11, 2019

VENUE: KAMBOO PRIMARY SCHOOL GROUNDS, MERU

DÉCOR: ANDWIN PARTIES AND EVENTS, MAUA

RINGS: KOLLO ENTERPRISES, KARIOBANGI