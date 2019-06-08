Loud and proud

Adalla Allan

How did you get this bike?

I accessed the bike through an online website. I then ordered it from the USA. It was fully customized, but I went on to customize it further with my personal preferences such as saddle bags and the handlebars.

The furthest road trip you have gone with it?

I have gone with it all the way to Mombasa, almost 500 kilometres from Nairobi, and hitting the top speed of 160 Km/h. Without having several stopovers and encountering with the traffic in some areas along the way, it would have taken me only four hours to reach the destination.

What does this bike do for you?

This bike defines my personality. Its speed, the huge size and the muffler sound make people identify me at a far distance. Then like you can see, it is fully customized from the tyres, the seat backrest, the leg rests, windshield and the lights.

Any drawbacks?

It is too sexy. That is its weakness. The ride is too loud, it attracts the attention of other riders, so people may get shocked when they hear the loud sound and the violent backfiring, which is common with these bikes.

DID YOU KNOW?

Honda has been the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer since 1959 and also the world’s largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines, producing more than 14 million internal combustion engines each year.

Name: Singh

Occupation: Sound equipment technician

Bike: 2007 Honda Shadow 1100

Engine: 1100cc liquid cooled 4-stroke V-twin engine.