King Kaka’s rollercoaster trip to France

Rapper King Kaka has been making news and for all the right reasons. He spent an entire week in France as he visited various towns and cities while flying the Kenyan flag high.

The Ride or Die hitmaker got to hang out at Nikki Beach, The Club Rémy Martin, The Eiffel Tower and other French sights, with the high point being his Cannes Film Festival 2019 attendance.

While at the festival, he kept it classy as he wore a designer tuxedo, sharing the platform with the likes of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Tilda Swinton and Selena Gomez.

Speaking of his France visit, King Kaka said: “France is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. I got to experience the culture first hand and I have to point out that the service industry is top notch and the warmth of the people made me feel right at home.”

“It felt good making history at the Cannes while I got to represent my country by doing what many had thought was impossible. Meeting Selena Gomez was cool too; she is a friendly and warm lady. All in all, I had a great week!” he said.

For the first quarter of the year, the rapper has been consistently releasing videos off his highly successful fifth studio album Eastlando Royalty. Fresh out of his American tour, King Kaka is truly showing that the time to take Kenyan music to the world is now.