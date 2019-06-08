Kicking it with Jemere Morgan

It was a memorable night for reggae lovers as Jemere Morgan made a special club appearance at Bahama Breeze in Westlands courtesy of Empire Sound. For those who are not really familiar with him, he is Gramps Morgan’s son and he is currently doing a musical tour promoting his latest album, Self Confidence.

Fans who flocked the club as early as 8 pm patiently waited as Empire Sound deejay, ZJ Heno, kept the crowd busy with back-to-back reggae club bangers. The heavy downpour also did not dampen the mood as the crowd seemed to have a good time. At the stroke of midnight, Jemere walked in, dressed in a simple blue shirt matched with a rugged pair of jeans as he waved to his exited fans who screamed in adoration.

ZJ Heno was still on the decks and he went ahead and played some of Jemere’s hits such as “Pretty lady” and “Step”. Nothing was, however, bigger than his famous hit song hit “International love” which Heno fed to the crowd in three satisfying doses and still, people wanted more of it. Jemere went ahead to go round the club taking pictures and interacting with some of his fans.

Just as the night became merrier, celebrated reggae artist J Boog, known for his soulful collaborations, walked in at a point in the night when fans least expected his appearance. He went ahead and got cosy at the VIP section as he danced along to the music from the music stable.