Kenyan fashion brand CO-BE rebrands to Boguk

Nairobi based fashion brand CO-BE has rebranded to Boguk. The move is aimed to reflect the brand’s evolution from a pure leisure look to a life wear look under the new name.

“CO-BE is rebranding due to major changes in the company aesthetics, systems and products. We are changing from a pure leisure brand to a more life wear brand with more functional pieces. We are also looking at reducing delivery time and accessibility through our revamped e-shop,” says Boguk founder Bevern Oguk.

Oguk is a young entrepreneur from Kibra who started the fashion brand in 2011 with an aim of bridging the gap between luxury and mainstream fashion with authentic and unconventional designs that include clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family.

“The new look Boguk is aimed at exciting the average Kenyan while at the same time inspiring them to be more conscious about their daily fashion,” adds Oguk.

The designer uses culture, creativity and craftsmanship to inspire people by creating African inspired products with an international touch while paying special attention to producing quality with a unique aesthetic.

“The rebranding includes improving the quality of our products, alongside our current ready-to-wear and made-to-measure products. We are also going to offer corporate tailoring and private alterations to our product ranges,” says Oguk.

She has worked with brands such a Coke Studio Africa, Samsung and Blankets and Wine and dressed personalities who include award-winning American music star Jason Derulo, Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Runtown (Nigeria), Sauti Sol, Adelle Onyango, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Wanuri Kahiu, Barack Jacuzzi, Anto Neosoul, Nameless, Nazizi and Mwalimu Rachel.