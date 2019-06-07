Kenyan creatives’ financial success a far cry from their counterparts in developed economies

Kenyan creatives’ financial success is a far cry from their counterparts in developed economies. Manuel Ntoyai puts into retrospect reasons artistes in 254 always have to struggle with finances

“I am not a businessman, I am a business man.” These were the words of American rapper and business mogul Shawn Corey Carter aka Jay-Z some years ago during an interview. This week, news about his massive wealth went viral as Forbes announced he had become one of only a handful of entertainers to become a dollar billionaire and the first hip-hop artiste to do so.

According to Forbes, the Can’t Knock The Hustle hit rapper has amassed a fortune worth more than Sh100 billion. He has generated his wealth from his sprawling business empire that includes stakes in liquor, art, real estate and Uber. The 22-time Grammy winner also runs clothing label Rocawear, which was sold to Iconix for more than $200 million (Sh20 billion) in 2007.

The relatively short list of entertainment industry billionaires includes film director Steven Spielberg, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Star Wars creator George Lucas and former basketball star Michael Jordan. The hip-hop star who comes closest to Jay-Z is Diddy with an estimated net worth of $825 million (Sh82.5 billion). Jay-Z, with financial freedom being his only hope, he talks about generational wealth, investments and need for support for other businesses.

Also, Forbes listed Barbadian pop icon Rihanna as the richest female musician in the world. The 31-year-old is worth $600 million (Sh60 billion), but her music is not the only source of her wealth.

The majority of her income comes from her partnership with French luxury goods company LVMH that owns fashion brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton. Last month, the Diamonds hit star launched her fashion label Fenty in Paris, becoming the first black woman to create an original brand with LVMH.

Fenty is just the latest of Rihanna’s business ventures, joining her lingerie label Savage X Fenty and her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. She has already created collections for British fashion retailer River Island and was made Puma creative director in 2014.

Kenyan episode

The news about Jay-Z and Rihanna’s fortunes was received by Kenyan creatives with a lot of simpering, as they hailed the two for having “made it”. This comes at a time when Kenyan musicians have little or nothing to show for their hustle, despite the existence of many platforms where they could make a killing. However, some factors such as insufficient or lack of financial education thereof has been a big letdown for many creative in 254 and Africa in general.

“One of the common mistakes creatives in Kenya do, especially deejays and musicians, is to live beyond their means. They do this to please other people or maintain an ‘image’. In most cases, they end up in debt,” says Genius Entertainment founder and CEO DJ Sadic.

For him, DJs have numerous ways of getting the mullah, including from events, working for media houses, endorsements and merchandise, depending on one’s brand. However, he insists, it could be important for them to learn a thing or two about financial management.

“It’s important to develop a habit of saving at an early age because we can’t predict the future. Personally, I bought my equipment through my savings. I didn’t have to borrow money or obtain a loan from anyone,” he says, adding that what follows after making the saving phase is identifying ways to invest the money.

Sadic says: “Many of us tend to invest in everything entertainment, but there is also a need for someone to look into other fields such as stock markets and real estate. In such sectors, value appreciation happens each day.”

Financial literacy

A lot of creatives live in the bubble, which often leads to a future life of frustrations. “When I started as a rapper, most of the money I made went into balling, fun and sprucing up my looks. I didn’t think about the future and it was a bit too late when I realised the culture of investing and saving would be a great avenue to financial success,” rapper Steve Kipande aka Daddy Grip tells Spice.

He now owns Grip Musiq and Pictures (an audio and video production company). Through the outfit, he also rents out video equipment, drone services and artiste management.

“Financial education is important in showbiz because the show business is a wave and the hype could go to another person at any moment. So, it requires one to invest in other projects that could generate income and help maintain their desired social status,” he adds.

Business partnerships

Kenyan record label owner and businessman Yusuf Noah aka Refigah says creatives have to come out of their comfort zones to secure their future by investing in different sectors of the economy.

“When I started Grandpa Records, it shone out because of its nature of business — music production. Behind the scenes, however, I was working on having partnerships. That has come to be thanks to Grandpa Suites and Grandpa Dynamics,” he says.

Despite a lot of people loving to hate her, singer Akothee has heavily invested away from her music craft. She has investments in real estate, travel and tours and agriculture.

“Maize is Sh50 per goro goro. I harvested 37 bags; one bag of maize is Sh4,000 in Mombasa, so why don’t we take time to go home cultivate land, initiate it and send few coins for maintaining the farm? After three months we have food! Why do you have to buy everything including water?,” Akothee poised.