Kenya meets Rwanda

How did you meet?

Linda: I bumped into a friend at a social gathering and Steve happened to be on the same table with her. I said ‘Hi’ to them, then joined my sister at another table. Later that night, we had to exchange numbers since he was dropping my friend home and her phone was off, and I had to confirm her safety. After that night, we never spoke again. Later around March 2017, we bumped into each other once again at the same social gathering (laughs). We reminded each other of our first meet-up and exchanged numbers again. The next day he called and we met up for dinner and became friends, then started dating.

How was dating like?

It was interesting. We met often just to get to know each other. We did lunches and dinners, drives and small travels, something we both share love for. We had a few challenges which almost made us break up. Misunderstandings, since we are both different. This made us learn more about each other. He also used to travel often, so, at first it was a bit of a challenge, but with time, I got to understand his work schedules .

What was memorable about your proposal?

The proposal that took place on August 24, 2018 was well planned, and our photographer was in on it. When we were doing a couple’s photo shoot, he got down on his knee at the most random moment; it was beautiful.

How was the wedding planning process like?

We planned our wedding together with family members and some of our friends. He is quite a support system. We chose the colour scheme together, as well as sourced service providers, most of whom were referrals. We met up with the providers and I thank God all of them were cooperative. Towards the end, we allocated duties to family and friends and they took them up quite well.

What were the challenges you encountered during the planning?

The wedding was in Nairobi and we reside in Mombasa, so we had to do quite a number of trips. Another thing was that we had to incorporate two cultures; Rwandese and Kenyan. We also had different ideas on different things, so we had our moments of arguments, but eventually learnt to find common ground. We eventually settled on Nairobi as the wedding venue. We felt it was a central point, since we had people coming from different places and countries.

What were the cultural elements that you incorporated in your wedding?

We incorporated traditional dancers and I was also escorted to the house after the wedding reception ended. It’s called gutwikurura; where the couple is escorted to their new home to a brief social gathering, with representatives chosen by the parents. The bride changes from her gown to the mushanana; the Rwandese traditional attire. We also made sure to have a menu that incorporated meals from both ends

What was memorable about your wedding?

The theme, which was white and gold with a touch of red, exchanging vows and having our family and friends present to witness and celebrate that special day with us brought tears to my eyes. Our bridal party and service providers were also amazing and delivered as per our agreement. The wedding décor too was on point; from the cars to the bouquets, to the photo booth. The set-up was lovely and just made the colours pop.

What would you tell couples planning their wedding?

Couples should try as much as possible to plan the wedding together, since the big day is all about them. That way, they can both add their personalities to it. Plan early enough and most importantly, pray for one another during the planning process and also pray for your service providers. God listens.

SERVICE PROVIDERS:

Décor – Royal Crystal Occasions

Photos & Video – New Images Filmz

Food – Divine Caterers

Cake – Larimar Cake House