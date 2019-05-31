Kenya always gifted the world with high-calibre artistes, entertainers

Kenya has always gifted the world with high-calibre artistes and entertainers. However, a lot of them leave for foreign lands in search of milk and honey. Alfayo Onyango explores reasons local stars choose to exploit their crafts elsewhere

The audacity of stars to leave their native homegrown resides for greener and leafier foreign opportunities is not an odd occurrence. The bravery it takes one to decide to ‘sabotage’ their history, legacy and family is always a pivotal life-defining decision one requires a frozen heart to see through. From time immemorial, immigrants have been protagonists of brave success stories that cannot be swept under the rag.

A fitting example is Oscar-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o’s story. Her success at the heights of America’s Hollywood as a film director, actress, producer, writer and activist after leaving 254 in her childhood, has shattered any doubter’s claims that a personality of different nationality cannot accomplish greatness in a land that is not of their ancestor’s roots.

“Even if there is a lot to learn out there, I always feel like you have to be ready to return back home and give back with what you’ve picked up along the way,” screenwriter Tony Mwangi (who has written various screenplays including The Money That Made Him Poor and studied mostly in Australia) tells Spice.

Is it a lust for better living conditions, the desire for a new challenge, covet for better rewards or freshness of change? What is the motivation behind these decisions that force Kenyan creatives to keep the window open for new horizons outside of their own?

Cultural taboos

“I moved to the UK essentially because, to some extent, one may not feel well represented back home. For example, someone like me gets called ‘gay’ just for being flamboyant and artsy while the UK doesn’t discriminate against people like me, but somewhat embrace it.

So, I guess it’s looking for greener pastures with regard to being in a space where our art can be appreciated better by those who see it for what it is and not for an opportunity to spread negative vibes,” says actor Ian Nene, popularly known as Almasi in his former role on TV show Machachari.

Kenya’s developing society may be one of the most informed, but can also be held responsible for reluctant adaptation to new habits in the modern world. This could be costing creatives such as Junior Nyong’o (Lupita’s brother), a talented actor on Broadway, musician, model, deejay and fashion trailblazer. His queer nature has constantly been used in his backlash for trying to express liberalism of any form, especially through his choice of wardrobe.

Empty talk

Government and private sectors’ notorious procrastination tendencies to improve the art and entertainment sectors, parallel to their hasty implementation, has not borne fruit to convince promising stars to stick to their guns and build from within other than see their exploits take shape elsewhere.

In 2013 during his Groove Awards speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke boldly about how his government was levelling up to ensure young creatives would get rewards out of their work.

“I know if we give our young people the chance and opportunity, they have the capacity to make this nation great. I direct the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture to step up measures to protect our musicians and other artists from copyright infringement, which makes it difficult for them to make a living from their talents,” he said.

But the president has failed to walk the talk as creatives still live in poverty with no proper mechanisms to save them from always having to live on the edge.

Acts such as Eric Wainaina and Gido Kibukosya had to go through the arguably mandatory step of being masters in their craft; attend IV League universities such as Berklee College of Music and University of California, respectively. But who can afford a scholarship let alone the normal school fees of these institutions if not the elite?

“One pro is that you get to meet with creatives from all over the world. Cape Town is a diverse city with people from all over the world. The weather can be quite windy, security a little shifty, but the bigger picture is for me to return to Kenya and help up-and-coming local acts find their way in the industry after the networks I build here. So far, I’m working with artistes signed to major labels such as Universal Music,” Cape Town-based Kenyan producer Kev Beatz intimates to Spice.

Kenyan-American singer Vallerie Muthoni says: “I came back to Kenya because my mum wanted me to grow up around family. At the time, I was pressed because I really wanted to experience growing up there, but right now, I don’t have any regrets. The Kenyan industry is growing fast and I want to be a part of that.”

Not rosy

We have stars who have tested the waters abroad whose verdict about living in foreign territories, especially in western countries, isn’t exactly a bed of roses as many people tend to think.

“I went to the States in May 2007 to further my education. So, after a fundraiser, my family could afford to pay for my first semester. But it was a bittersweet experience and I got it firsthand. It isn’t easy to maintain a livelihood in America. I could work three jobs, but was not able to gain any sensible achievement or satisfaction. Immigration services didn’t help much either.

I can confidently say that in the four years since coming back home, I’ve achieved more than in the eight I lived abroad,” says Kenyan rapper Steph Kapela.

From losing Kenyan entertainers in their prime such as rappers Abbas Kubaff and Bamboo around 2003, tech geniuses LinkedIn ProFinder manager Thogori Karago and singer Karun (who left for further studies in the US during Camp Mulla’s twilight days), Kenya is getting too comfortable grooming creatives to world reckoning superstars, while not doing enough to keep the spotlight proudly Kenyan on their future as prominent stars.