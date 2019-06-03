Is pursuit of my career a threat to hubby?

Hi Achokis. My husband has lately been complaining that I don’t respect him and that I’m competitive. He wants me to remain at home and not pursue my career. I feel he is not supportive of my career and yet I’ve always supported what he does. I gave up everything to make him be what he is and now that our children have grown and I want to do something for myself, I feel my husband is standing on my way. Is my husband insecure or am I just being big-headed? Please advise!

Our take

From what you say, things have not always been like this. It seems that there is a shift— things have or are changing in both your lives and this is affecting your marriage.

In the course of life and marriage, we evolve and things can change over time. It is thus important we become aware of what is happening to us and to our spouse as well and learn how to navigate those changes. When children are still young, generally men get busy providing for the family while women nurture the young ones. As you grow older, the woman becomes more free as the children grow up and leave for boarding school or college. You thus have more time to yourself that makes you want to take on more things away from home. Or you may have been also dependent financially on your husband and now that you are moving to a state of independence that scares him to death, thus his reaction.

His fears

So, try to understand your husband. Clearly and honestly communicate your needs and fears with each other. You might need to ask him in what ways he feels you are disrespecting him. If it is something that you can change, then it would be worth doing so and see if it changes his attitude towards you. In all you are doing, watch your tongue and remember that he is your husband. He might be scared as to who would run the home while you are away. He could have also heard of many stories of what women are doing out there and that may scare him.

Support one another

Being aware of this is thus important for both of you. You need to balance your career and being at home to serve your husband. He on the other hand needs to understand what is happening to you and be more accommodating and supportive. What is needed here is interdependence, where you both depend on each other’s support in navigating these changes. You both need to adapt to each other, bear with each other and honestly communicate about your feelings and fears. For it is only by so doing that you will be able to empathise with each other instead of attacking and accusing each other.