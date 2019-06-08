How Kinyua turned side hustle into a full-time business

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

Not in his wildest imagination did Kelvin Kinyua ever imagine hawking electronics online would bring his daily bread. His dream was to become a doctor, maybe an engineer. But not a seller of gadgets.

While studying at Dunyes Academy where he learnt how to hold a pen and scribble his dreams, he would often illustrate a handsome caricature holding a stethoscope or draw houses on the sand.

He later joined Utumishi Boys Academy before joining the University of Nairobi where he graduated with a BA degree in quantity surveying.

It was while undertaking the course which was close to his second career choice when things changed. To pass time, he would grab a phone from a friend’s shop on Nairobi’s Luthuli Avenue – known for all things electronic – and sell it when he knew a student was in need for a new phone.

The 24-year-old would later leverage the Internet and social media platforms to list phones his friends in River Road area were selling.

By listing them online and offering a better rate many people would come to him for phones. However, the delicate balance between class and his side hustle was such that one had to suffer.

However, when he was about to give it up and focus on his studies, his love for the way online platforms such as Olx and Jumia had made his work easy kept him going. He later joined the online retailer’s Jumia J-force arm, where he would sell and market products on Jumia platform for a commission.

His efforts were rewarded as an independent sales consultant, but above all, the freedom and control over his activities endeared him to the concept.

He initially, decided to set aside a few hours between classes for the business before gradually dedicating the whole of the weekend when it started paying off.

“I was able to take home up to 20,000 per month and this took care of my pocket money up to fourth year,” Kinyua (pictured) said in an interview, adding that he had enough referrals which made it easy to sell.

When he graduated he immediately embarked on job hunting or ‘tarmacking’ as it is popularly referred to, considering that the Jumia business was supposed to be a side hustle.

But the streets of Nairobi proved tough, since the services of quantity surveying were not easy to come by. He spent most of his time on the Jumia platform and his friends shop on Luthuli Avenue.

“I decided to become a full time vendor on Jumia in March 2018 and registered as a Jumia vendor. I basically started providing phones to the platform for sale. Initially I was mostly promoting services on the site as J-force before becoming a Jumia registered vendor,” says Kelvin.

A friend had given me about Sh200,000 and with my Sh100,000 savings from past gigs, selling phones and from QS services, I hit the market with my everyting,” he says.

He used part of the cash to buy the products to supply to Jumia for sale and started operating from his friends shop as a sub-tenant sharing the space as an office.

Kinyua says he is making good money and not complaining. He now considers quantity surveying his side hustle, which he will embark on once the electronics business starts running.