Horsing in Mayian

There’s always something about coming back to a place for the second time. While some hotels and resorts never change, some will leave you wondering what next to look forward to.

For instance, the last time I was at Maiyan, the swimming pool was not yet done and they didn’t have a birdcage. The restaurant too didn’t have a glass barrier. So, these are some of the changes that I found at the magnificent Maiyan.

One can get to this place by air, it’s approximately 30 minutes from Nanyuki airport and just a 25 minute drive from Nanyuki town. I still maintain that a couple should always opt for a villa instead of a hotel, especially if they have larger families or couples starting out and are in dire need of changing their routine for a real bonding experience.

The place derives its name from a Masai word meaning God’s blessings and has a magnificent backdrop of Lolldaiga hills as well as Mount Kenya, the place where God dwells amongst the Kikuyu people. Maiyan draws its inspiration from three elements: blessing, harmony and excellence, which play out in the entire property.

I loved its breathtaking design as well as décor, which can really open the mind and let creativity flow in. All one requires is a gorgeous view that this place offers to be inspired and create memories that can transform your life. I arrived late in the evening and it was thoughtful for the villa to organize for my food to be brought to my room by chef Nahashon and Susan.

One of the fun things about villas is the ability to allow one to have privacy in their own rooms and still manage to be with their children in the common areas of the villa such as the kitchen, living room and the balcony.

Each room is equipped with a satellite connected smart TV, a fireplace, a jacuzzi as well as a plunge pool on the rooftop of each duplex villa.

Some of the amenities on the property include a basketball and tennis court, outdoor as well as indoor kids play area with a childminder, equestrian centre, fishing, boating, spa, cycling, jogging area and your kids can also enjoy and learn horse riding while on vacation.

There’s something special about horse riding and despite the fact that I am still learning how to ride, being on top of one is a thrilling experience. Oh, and while we are still talking about change, I found that my horse Maiyan has a six month old foal!

I found her neighing for her mum as she was being weaned, a painful experience to watch the young ones go through. The ever-ready Raphael assisted me to learn how to trot, walk and canter. Those are the three different paces of horse riding and my horse for the day Amina, was kind enough to give me a memorable ride.

She is 16 years old and according to Raphael, by this time, she should have had her foals, but she hasn’t. When riding a horse, one should be dressed in jeans, wear a helmet or body protector with grippy shoes so that you don’t fall.

After the ride, it was time for lunch and guess who cooked? Mr Omar, the General Manager put on his apron and felt the heat of the kitchen. He says cooking is not just a chore, but a hobby for him. He prepared a sumptuous dish of spicy chicken and steamed rice, which demanded second helpings from everyone present on account of its sumptuous flavours.

The warmth of the staff at the villa was a stress reliever too. Once in a while it’s a good thing to not only be pampered, but to be in a place where you are given VIP treatment and your comfort is another person’s concern.

You need that after being harassed by matatu conductors and dealing with the hustle and bustle of city life. I guess that’s the basis of a vacation and in this day and age, a vital way to maintain mental health.

Trying out new activities reinvigorates your energy levels as well as inspires you to make changes in your lifestyle. On a romantic level, an exquisite villa environment can inspire sunset tête-à-têtes, private al fresco dining with an in-villa chef and indulgent poolside lounging.