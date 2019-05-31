Happily single and childless ever after?

A renowned expert argues that although tying the knot and having children are typically considered markers of success in our society, women who shun this pressure, despite the stigma, tend to be happier and healthier as a result

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

In a typical gathering of friends and family, 36-year-old Vanesa Nekoye always gets hit with the inevitable question of when she would be getting married. When she replies she’s happily single, the tirade of accusations follow a pattern, which Vanesa is all too familiar with now.

“Are you being too choosy?” “Do you have commitment phobia?” “Do you hate children or responsibilities that come with children?” “Are you straight?” “Is it your career?” They would ask.

But Vanesa has steeled herself enough to face such probing questions because she firmly believes that she is content in the space she is in. “I love my independence and I’m yet to find a convincing reason to let go of it,” says the Contact Centre supervisor.

The difference

She says there is a stark difference in being single and childless by choice and not finding a suitable partner. “If it is a personal decision, you will not feel you are missing out on anything like love and fulfilment. But if you believe that you never got married and have children because there is no right person to marry, then there will always be regret and melancholy in your life,” she offers.

She is not alone. Laura Akelo, 34, a nurse based in Nairobi, has also vowed to be single and childless for life. She asserts that she cannot live happily if she has to be accountable or answerable to anyone. “I always felt that singles seemed happier than married couples who fight, squabble, take it out on their children and drag them through messy divorces,” she asserts.

“Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of marriages fail, partners who cheat, people who are unhappy in their marriage and people who believe they are in a happy marriage, but are visibly in denial. I have also seen people who have children they cannot take care of or children who end up disappointing them. All these convinced me this is not how I want my future to look like,” she explains. “I dont want to hold on to something so fragile and ambiguous like a baby or a marriage just for the sake of social or cultural pressure,” she adds.

Maryanne Kamande disagrees, “I have been married for 12 years with three children and there is nothing as beautiful as being married and having children,” she says.

Maryanne says besides friendship and intimacy with a partner, married life makes you a better person, “Before married life, everything was all about me, my primary concern was what would benefit me. I have grown, I’m still growing and with the children coming into the picture just adds to the bliss,” she adds.

Traditional emblems

Paul Dolan, a professor of behavioural science at the London School of Economics and best-selling author of Happiness By Design over the weekend revealed that women who are not married and do not have children are the happiest group in the population.

The unmarried and childless women are also likely to outlive their married child-rearing counterparts and are healthier than them.

Speaking at the annual literature festival, Hay festival on Saturday, Dolan said the latest data demonstrated that long-established, traditional symbols of success did not necessarily correlate with happiness levels.

The best-selling author, who carries out original research into the measurement of happiness and its consequences, noted men in comparison benefited from marriage as they ‘calm down’. “You take less risks, you earn more money at work, and you live a little longer. A woman, on the other hand, has to put up with that, and she dies sooner than if she never married,” he said.

Dolan said the fact that marriage and children were seen to be traditional, established emblems of success meant the stigma could cause some single women to feel unhappy.

But he further noted that having children can be harmful to people’s wellbeing saying many parents might secretly agree with a famous academic colleague who said that he liked the existence of his children, but not their presence.

“It would be awful if anything happened to them, but the experiences we have with children are largely miserable,” he added.

Dolan said that having children is “an amazing experience” for some, but added that “for a lot of people it isn’t, and the idea that we can’t talk openly about why might be a problem.