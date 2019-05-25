Guardian Angel for Madaraka gig

With his star on an undeniable rise, singer Guardian Angel is making bigger strides this year and his strategic thinking (read team) has seen him land a number of corporate deals.

This time round, he is set to perform at this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok. This follows the release of his song; Kenya, which was done in collaboration with the Permanent Presidential Music Commission.

“This song is a reminder to my fellow countrymen that God loves Kenya and it’s a beautiful country. Despite the many challenges we have, Kenya is still a blessed country with many opportunities, a rich history and very hardworking citizens.

We should continue to pray and work hard to make it a better place for us and generations to come. A big thank you to the team at The Presidential Music Commission for bringing this idea to life.” He told PD Wikendi.