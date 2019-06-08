Gin it up.

Nailantei Norari

Let’s start with the bad news first. Gin was linked by a 2015 research to people with psychopathic tendencies such as aggressiveness and sadism. The research found that people who like the bitter taste of gin have malevolent personality traits.

But before you kick gin before even trying it, gin is not all bad and was formerly quite popular with the aristocracy. It also has a decidedly botanical taste, as most gins are steeped in juniper berries. It is also low in sugar and calories compared to beer and wine, great if you are watching your weight.

It is the perfect choice as we move towards wellness cocktails as manufacturers branch into lighter beers and mixologists craft cocktails with more vegetable servings than your local salad bar. Another trend that we will pass judgment on at a later date, for today, we delve into the history of gin and how to take it.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GIN AND VODKA

Most people claim that gin is juniper flavoured vodka. It is not. The only similarity is that both gin and vodka are made from neutral grain spirits (like rye, barley, wheat, corn). Gin gets steeped with botanicals (can be anything from juniper to citrus herbs) and redistilled, hence you taste the botanical notes, whereas vodka is distilled and redistilled to a point where you taste the notes of the grain it’s made from.

HISTORY

Gin is one of the spirits with a flavourful and illustrious history. It dates back to the 16th century when wine used to be steeped in juniper berries and served as a remedy in Italy. Later in the century, the Dutch started producing a spirit they called genever that they made with a malt based wine and used Juniper berries to mask its harsh flavour.

Later, when a Dutchman called William became King of England, he came up with economic policies that curtailed the import of French cognacs and spirits, which encouraged the English to brew their own.

What followed is the gin craze (they were too drunk to pronounce the long word genever), which was referred to as bathtub gin. Gin was cheaper than beer and, therefore, taken freely even with bread to warm up. It was only after the government introduced costly licensing fees that gin started regaining its prestige.

During the world war, it was a beloved navy favourite with the navy taking it with a slice of lime to keep scurvy away. British soldiers in India took gin and tonic to kick Malaria as one of the ingredients in tonic is quinine, a common malaria remedy.

JUST TAKE IT

The jury is still out on how many types of gin are out there. Some say four; London dry, Plymouth, old tom and Genever while others say there are more. We will not dwell on that as half of those gins are not readily available in Kenya. We will delve into what everyone agrees on; that London dry gin is the best.

Tanqueray, which is readily available in Kenya and at an affordable price too, is a London dry gin. Dry gins have no artificial flavouring and their flavour comes from botanicals alone.

There are a lot of contemporary gins, such as Hendricks Gin, which are slowly, but surely carving their own niche. Contemporary gins use other flavours rather than the traditional ones. Hendricks, for instance, can be rose and cucumber flavoured, a departure from the common juniper notes.

While many may not agree on how to classify gin, there is a common consensus that gin is best served with a tonic and a slice of lemon or lime to highlight the notes in the gin. Gin and tonic is the most common and simplest cocktail ever. Just mix gin and tonic in the ratio 1:1, plop in a slice of lemon and gin up. Cheers to that!!