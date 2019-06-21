From street anthems, to melodious chart-toppers, to emerging artistes, Alfayo Onyango highlights the songs and people running +254 music scene in the second quarter (Q2)

It was no surprise that conversations dominating the 2019 Kenyan music calendar stemmed from the #PlayKe campaign that stirred uproar on social media.

A majority of the local stars did not get their guard up and join their spirited fans in the fight for airplay; instead, they used the momentum to break their backs in the studio—the place they easily identify with.

What started with various singles, music videos and project announcements in the first quarter, culminated into tighter releases in the second quarter that sought to catapult Kenya back to the undeniable hub of quality music.

The usuals

Girl power is the name of the game in the country right now. The queens have taken the game full throttle by attempting different styles, bringing in a breath of fresh air that had been absent for a hot minute.

“Bey T is definitely going places. Tanasha is great at keeping people’s heads turning. Ru.by, as well, is an artiste I’m keen on watching grow, and can’t wait to hear more from,’’ media personality, Buddha Blaze, tells Spice.

From Bey T’s minimalistic but drip-efficient videography in her song Wololo, which preceded her earlier hit If

They Dunno, to newbie Tanasha Donna’s debut single Radio featuring Barak Jacuzzi, and Yviona Reign’s single Fanta, the ladies are golden in the first half of the year.

There is also Karun’s Glow Up and rookie Dai’s jiggy record Golden Pineapples, both celebrating women in society.

The two have projects in place, with the former set to release the first edition of her Glow Up Sessions, where she performs acoustic live band versions of her music, and the Dai having already announced her debut album Dai Dream.

Drama

With highs, there have to be lows. The second quarter saw Tanasha Donna, 22, and Bey T, 19, go for each other’s necks online in May. The talented singer-rapper attacked Diamond Platinumz’ lover over alleged appropriation of the slogan ‘Kenya to the world’ that Tanasha used to promote her musical ambitions. The feud ended up with Bey T releasing a diss record targeted at Tanasha, Don to the Donna, leaving online commentators salivating for more discord.

Willy Paul also had his share of publicity when he and Tanzanian singer, Nandy, went overboard in their display of public affection on stage. The erotic moves created blubber on social media. However, it is such moments that makes an artiste unforgettable. “That stunt is still my mood all year. That’s the type of stuff rock stars are made of,’’ publicist Bilha Wanjiku tells Spice.

More music

Hip-hop is notorious for being aggressive and making the most noise of all genres. The controversial and most dynamic genre hardly lacks good songs, and Q2 saw the likes of Scar took Mkadinali and Canadian-based multi-talented Kenyan artiste Qwiss Owoko take centre stage. Owoko’s ode to NBA basketball player, Kawhi Leonard, Kawhi, and Scar’s Eastlands anthem Kovu attained viral success, preserving the hip-hop frenzy Nairobi has been long known for.

From their upbeat boom bap dancehall style, new group Sailors are making all the right moves to be noticed with their explicit records such as Pekejeng, and notable features on Jack Rooster and Decimal Ent’s banger Wamlambez that has revived if not generated a new genre, Kenyan house music.

“I’m watching Sailors give Ethic a run for their money, and I must say they are the actual group to watch out for and I’m ready for the competition.’’ Wanjiku adds.

The Gengetone genre has accumulated a huge audience succeeding the popular Kapuka.

This has given eminent rise to acts such as Sailors, Ethic, Gwaash, Ochungulo Family, Chris Kaiga, Boondocks Gang, Zzero Sufuri. Records such as Aluta, Zimenice, Zimenishika, Matsisha, and Rieng, which got a huge co-sign from artiste Kristoff, have taken off and set a new standard for Kenyan music.

Developments

“My highs so far from Kenya has to be the growth of the industry. Sauti Sol finally got their music label running and the belief we have in them to shape the Kenyan music industry through their talent and infrastructure is deserved,’’ artistes and relations manager, Simon Maina, tells Spice.

The recording and publishing company, Sol Generation, aims to promote local and untapped talent to a wide audience. They have already signed up artistes such as boy band, Kaskazini, singer-songwriter Nviiri, the Story Teller, singer Crystal Asige, and the already blowing-up multi-talented Bensoul. Their new song, a blend of rhumba and soul, called Extravaganza, easily toppled their previous works.

“It’s great to see artistes independently grinding and innovating regardless of circumstance. It’s also, however, not healthy to see shows empty when Kenyan artistes fill the line up. Supporters need to turn up and show love to the local acts,’’ Blaze stresses.