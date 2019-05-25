Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Famous quotes make-up enthusiasts will relate to

People Daily May 25, 2019
2,408 1 minute read
Famous quotes make-up enthusiasts will relate to.

Make-up is a magical tool – it is powerful and transformative. There are no set rules, and you have the freedom to express who you are, the way you want to. To celebrate the art of make-up, we’ve put together some quotes to brighten up your day.

“A smile is the best make-up any girl can wear.” – Marilyn Monroe

“If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack.” – Coco Chanel

“Whether I’m wearing lots of make-up or no make-up, I’m always the same person inside.” – Lady Gaga

“Creativity is your best make-up skill, don’t be afraid to experiment.” – Pat McGrath

“Lipstick is really magical. It holds more than a waxy bit of colour – it holds the promise of a brilliant smile, a brilliant day, both literally and figuratively.” – Roberta Gately

“The most beautiful make-up for a woman is passion. But cosmetics are easier to buy.” – Yves Saint Laurent

“That’s one of the things I love about make-up. You can change your whole attitude by just doing your eyeliner or lipstick differently.” – Beyonce

“Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched.” – Mindy Kaling

“I love natural beauty, and I think it’s your best look, but I think make-up as an artist is so transformative.” – Marina and the Diamonds

“I just like playing with make-up and clothes – so I really don’t feel like there are rules, and if there are rules, then I think it’s up to you to break them.” – Kesha

“I really believe less is more. When you get older, too much make-up can be aging, and when you’re young, you should enjoy the fact that your skin is free from lines and wrinkles rather than overloading it with products.” – Louise Nurding

“That’s the mistake women make – you shouldn’t see your make-up. We don’t want to look like we’ve made an effort.” – Lauren Hutton

“To me, the essence of truly modern make-up is the freedom to be yourself, to express who you are.” – Francois Nars

“Beauty is power, and make-up is something that really enhances that; it’s a woman’s secret.” – Charlotte Tilbury

“Have a better relationship with your make-up and take the time to learn what your products will do.” – Sam Fine

“There’s beauty in the things we think are imperfect. That sounds very cliche, but it’s true.” – Laverne Cox

“Nature gives you the face you have at twenty. Life shapes the face you have at thirty. But at fifty, you get the face you deserve.” – Coco Chanel

“Make-up is the finishing touch, the final accessory.” – Marc Jacobs

“Make-up is not a mask that covers up your beauty; it’s a weapon that helps you express who you are from the inside.” – Michelle Phan

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on the outside, but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the make-up.” – Audrey Hepburn

Show More

Related Articles

Stanley Livondo
May 25, 2019
2,442

Livondo challenges Oparanya’s approach on reviving Mumias

May 25, 2019
2,419

Hamilton, Bottas tipped for victory

May 25, 2019
2,432

Real art can take a number of forms – my art is spiritual

May 25, 2019
2,448

I am fake gold scam whistleblower, claims Raila