Famous quotes make-up enthusiasts will relate to.

Make-up is a magical tool – it is powerful and transformative. There are no set rules, and you have the freedom to express who you are, the way you want to. To celebrate the art of make-up, we’ve put together some quotes to brighten up your day.

“A smile is the best make-up any girl can wear.” – Marilyn Monroe

“If you’re sad, add more lipstick and attack.” – Coco Chanel

“Whether I’m wearing lots of make-up or no make-up, I’m always the same person inside.” – Lady Gaga

“Creativity is your best make-up skill, don’t be afraid to experiment.” – Pat McGrath

“Lipstick is really magical. It holds more than a waxy bit of colour – it holds the promise of a brilliant smile, a brilliant day, both literally and figuratively.” – Roberta Gately

“The most beautiful make-up for a woman is passion. But cosmetics are easier to buy.” – Yves Saint Laurent

“That’s one of the things I love about make-up. You can change your whole attitude by just doing your eyeliner or lipstick differently.” – Beyonce

“Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched.” – Mindy Kaling

“I love natural beauty, and I think it’s your best look, but I think make-up as an artist is so transformative.” – Marina and the Diamonds

“I just like playing with make-up and clothes – so I really don’t feel like there are rules, and if there are rules, then I think it’s up to you to break them.” – Kesha

“I really believe less is more. When you get older, too much make-up can be aging, and when you’re young, you should enjoy the fact that your skin is free from lines and wrinkles rather than overloading it with products.” – Louise Nurding

“That’s the mistake women make – you shouldn’t see your make-up. We don’t want to look like we’ve made an effort.” – Lauren Hutton

“To me, the essence of truly modern make-up is the freedom to be yourself, to express who you are.” – Francois Nars

“Beauty is power, and make-up is something that really enhances that; it’s a woman’s secret.” – Charlotte Tilbury

“Have a better relationship with your make-up and take the time to learn what your products will do.” – Sam Fine

“There’s beauty in the things we think are imperfect. That sounds very cliche, but it’s true.” – Laverne Cox

“Nature gives you the face you have at twenty. Life shapes the face you have at thirty. But at fifty, you get the face you deserve.” – Coco Chanel

“Make-up is the finishing touch, the final accessory.” – Marc Jacobs

“Make-up is not a mask that covers up your beauty; it’s a weapon that helps you express who you are from the inside.” – Michelle Phan

“Make-up can only make you look pretty on the outside, but it doesn’t help if you’re ugly on the inside. Unless you eat the make-up.” – Audrey Hepburn