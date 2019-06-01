Drunk on tradition.

We have become so westernized that we have totally forgotten about our local brews. You boujee young-ins pride yourselves on taking gin and rum, yet have never tasted something as culturally rich as mnazi.

You compete over who bought which whisky with the highest alcohol content, yet are never brave enough to try your local brew. Your ancestors, whom you invoke when taking your store-bought beer while saying “ndugaturie”, (do not make us drunk) are extremely disappointed in you.

Besides, I think you give them big fits of laughter every time you invoke them with such insane pleas as to help you not sleep in the ditch after you have overindulged that they are in no shape to partake of your libations!

By local brew, I do not mean chang’aa. My dad once told me that if you take one glass, you should not even worry about getting home; worry about even getting out of the door of the seller’s house.

That man has done a lot of things, but he has never lied to me. By local brew I mean traditional alcohol that has been carefully prepared, steeped in culture and made with recipes passed down through countless generations.

By local brew I mean the stuff served during traditional ceremonies, which you sip at cautiously and gag, you pretentious hobbledehoy. Perhaps you might have come across the following variants.

Next time you come across them please give them more than a cursory glance. Where thou art thy adventurous spirit (pun intended) ye town heathens, and sheathens?

MURATINA

Muratina is a herbal brew made from the eponymous Muratina tree, honey and sugarcane. The fruits from the tree are cut into pieces, sundried and then mixed with honey or sugarcane juice in a large gourd.

The mixture is left to ferment for a few days after which the fruits are removed from the juices, sundried again and again mixed with sugarcane and honey. After two to three days, the muratina is ready to be served in traditional horns. Muratina is still the linchpin of most traditional ceremonies today and is served during traditional ceremonies such as ruracio and itaara.

BUSAA

What muratina is to the people in central is what busaa is to the people in Western and Nyanza. To make it, maize grains are ground into flour, combined with water in a metal pot and left to steep for three days. After that, the metal pot is put on a fire for a while after which ground millet flour and water are added and the mixture left for a day.

After that, the mixture is stirred endlessly, and then left for an additional three days after which the busaa is ready. You just sieve out the maize and millet husks and serve. Busaa is similarly served during traditional ceremonies.

MNAZI

Pombe ya mnazi, is a palm wine that is very common at the Coast and across Africa. It is made by collecting palm sap. A mgema climbs a palm tree, identifies the fruit kernels, makes an incision near them and ties a gourd or bottle to the incision so the sap can collect. The sap is then left for two or three days to ferment after which it is sieved and ready to drink.

PRACTISE CAUTION

Like with all alcohol, partake local brew with caution. Local brew is lethal if mixed with whiskey or vodka. Trust me, I once drunk two tumblers of muratina, which normally has little effect on me then topped it off with Glenlivet and next thing I know I was dancing on top of a table in a club, and I had been taking it at a friend’s house which was very far from any club! Still a mystery to date. Don’t.

Mix. Your. Local. Brew. With. Other. Alcohol. Just don’t do it! But do make sure you have fun while at it whether you are doing it from a traditional horn, mug or even a modern glass. Enjoy the experience! Have a semi-sober week you westernized citified sissies!