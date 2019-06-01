Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Diamonds are forever.

How did you get the car?

I just saw it in a motor yard while I was passing by. It was the latest one on the site, the red colour caught my eyes and my heart fell in love with it. I planned to come back to inquire about it and when I did that’s how I ended up acquiring it.

Why did you go for specifically for an Evo?

It has always been my ideal car. I love sports cars. At first, I had a Subaru Impreza,  so after selling the Subaru I decided to go for this one which comparatively has better performance than the Subaru. 

Taken any road trip with this ride?

I actually bought it in a yard in Lang’ata, which is adjacent to the southern bypass, so that was the first point I lanced the car and I managed to drive it to around 190km/h. It impressed me.

The furthest distance I have gone with it is Naivasha because in my view these sports cars are designed for races and luxury, therefore, they are not very good for a very long distance because of the performance.

What do you love about this car?

For me, this car is as a sign of excellence in a way that it is so simple yet so powerful. You may judge it otherwise since it is not a big car, but experiencing it will ultimately change your perception.

  Any modifications?

After some time with the car I noticed that it had fallen off performance wise. The solution was to do a tune-up. We modified the car to a stage two tune; we replaced the turbo with an aftermarket one, which demanded an ECU (Engine Control Unit) remap and fuelling upgrades as well as strengthening the engine components. I also added a performance muffler. The wheels were replaced with 19” racing wheels.

Any drawbacks?

I have not realized any disadvantages yet. The only drawback I am expecting is with the transmission, is a common issue with Mitsubishi Evos.

DID YOU KNOW!

The iconic logo of Mitsubishi is composed of 3 rhomboid –shaped figures identified as diamonds connected in the middle signifying integrity, reliability and success.

Name: Raju Bachu   

Occupation: Lawyer

2010 Mitsubishi Evolution 2010 

Engine: 2.0 litre Inline four -Turbo

Transmission: 6-speed twin clutch

