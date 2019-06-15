Cucumber cocktails

I take advice very seriously, especially my own. So I took my unsolicited, freely given advice that I was kind enough to share with all of you right here last week, and ginned up all weekend long.

That I could get a Hendricks gin cocktail at the price of one healthy cucumber was an unbelievable deal that I was loath to pass up. Now, before you judge me as one of those people who value deals, let me clear things up and say that yes, I am those people.

Hendricks gin is a contemporary gin that is as good and exotic as it is touted to be. Hendricks is like that classy guy who looks all polished at the bar, with a dark pinstripe suit all tied together with an air of aloofness mixed with a tinge of self-assuredness, who on closer scrutiny turns out to have more intriguing layers and to be way more inviting than the tropes you were ascribing to him.

With a hint of exotic floral notes from Bulgarian roses and cucumbers along with 11 other botanicals including juniper, coriander, orange, lemon, angelica, orris root, cubeb berries, caraway seeds, chamomile, elderflower, and yarrow, Hendricks gin is not just exotic, but also a refreshing taste of the unusual.

To mark World Cucumber Day on June 14th, an unusual holiday in part because it is a fake and fictitious creation of Hendricks gin, Hendricks partnered with several establishments in a week-long celebration where healthy cucumbers were acceptable as legal bar tender. Unsurprising in part because Hendricks prides itself in celebrating individuality and the unusual.

“We encourage people to try out Hendricks as it is a curious gin with a great botanical taste. You can try it in a cocktail at the cost of a cucumber at any of the nine outlets we are partnering with; Ankole Grill, Que Pasa, Kempinski, Hemingways Karen, Karen Country Club, Hunters Bar, The Collective, Lord Errol and Tapas Westgate,” Kariuki Mukii the East African representative from William Grant & Sons, the distillers of the premium gin, intoned at the launch of the week-long cucumber-gin exchange.

One could also simply just buy a bottle and a few cucumbers to take home and make a gin and tonic with. Either way, Hendricks is like that classy boyfriend who fits in almost anywhere without losing that elite je ne sais quoi.

Here’s to individuality and the unusual! Here’s to Hendricks! And here’s to you trying out the pictorial gin and tonic recipe! Cheers!