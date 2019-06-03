Comrades, life begins after graduation

It is always joy and jubilation in universities, every time a chunk of students successfully ‘divorce’ the 8-4-4 system. It’s called a graduation ceremony! For some, it is a huge relief after completing their 10-6-9 education system. I am talking of those repetitive souls who never proceed to the next year without having to spin and rewind it up again. These are the people who claim to be in ‘third year’ for six years!

Anyway, whether 8-4-4 or 30-13-23, peeps still graduate at the end of it and post graduation pictures on social media hurling curses to the 8-44 system saying how they are officially done like those who are still in it are doomed to ultimate disaster. Well, when your time comes, calm your heels and hold your horses lads and lasses!

Wearing that graduation hat doesn’t automatically make you the epitome of success in life. Some of y’all will be busy raising your heads in pride talking all intellectual, feeling all educated and schooled as if you didn’t get third class honours, but anyway, that is none of our business.

Now, graduates, it’s the high time you walked from the blissful world of fantasy that y’all in and come back to the glaring reality that is waiting with malicious intent. You guys are officially on a job-hunting mission. All the CATs and assignments you ever did are nothing compared to the huge task ahead, especially those depriving Kenyans of their peace with blabs of how they have triumphed!

This task will see some of you trek dusty roads and muddy paths armed with envelops and a shoe brush in pocket, covering long distances than the most travelled pastoralist.Then there is the legion of lazy brutes called double decker ninjas, who crept in hostel double decker beds sharing blood with bedbugs instead of donating it to charitable drives. The ‘comfort’ of not paying rent, water and electricity bills is officially over! A beatitude in fourth year goes, “Happy are those who rent bedsitters and move out of hostels for their lives shall be easier outside campus.”

For those waiting for their parents to pay their hostel bill and give them pocket money, now it is time to be hit by the reality that the niceties are over. The midnight romps with freshers in hostels are officially over! Girls out here have class; they are not charmed with cheap blabber. Welcome to the life outside 8-4-4. Hello, life has just begun!