Chris Wanga, director of photography, Picha Za Wanga.

Marcella Akinyi

What inspired your passion for photography?

I got it from my father, who used to give me his camera to take photos when we had functions at home. These were the days of film, back when I was in high school. Little did I know it was going to be my career path. Soon after graduation, I tried job hunting and didn’t find anything worthwhile, so I turned to photography, borrowing my sister’s Cybershot digital camera.

During the last referendum, I got a job with IEBC as the head of a polling station because of my IT knowledge, and I used the cash to buy a portable printer. After two years, together with some four friends who really believed in this craft, we came together and raised Sh20,000 each to buy the first crop sensor camera, Canon 60D, and I can say that was the beginning of Picha Za Wanga.

What are some of the unprofessional things wedding photographers do?

When a photographer isn’t experienced but he/she goes ahead and takes the job, thinking it’s just any other shoot. Second, when they promise what they can’t deliver. This mostly happens when they underquote, just to get the job. Third is when they meet the couple for the first time on the wedding day.

This can be tricky because you will be total strangers, and it may affect your job at the end of the day. I recommend meeting in the initial stages of planning the wedding.

If the coupe is in a far land/overseas, do Skype. Nowadays we even have WhatsApp video. Also, dressing inappropriately, which may result in loss of potential clients. Again, some shoot without a contract and a plan of how they will execute the job.

How should a photographer dress at a wedding?

Hahaha, I do go with jeans too, but decency should be key. Don’t sag, let your outfit be clean, ironed well and have nice cologne on. If you do crew T-shirts, let them be fitting well and branded if you can afford. It’s a way of marketing your brand to 200-plus guests who attend the wedding anyway.

Always ensure you brush your teeth and have some mouth freshener, because it will be a long day of shooting and talking to clients and guests at the wedding. You don’t want to have bad odour.

How about guests’ dressing? How does that affect the photos?

It’s hard to tell your guests how to dress, unless it’s a high-end wedding where the couple advises on the dress code in the invite, and even so, not everyone may observe. Great dress code, great wedding, great images, and the reverse is true.

Any dramatic event you have experienced at a wedding?

There’s one where the groom gave us 10 minutes to finish the photo session, which normally takes us a minimum of an hour. I have never felt so underwhelmed at a wedding like I did that day. We got just regular shots.

After that incident, what would you like couples to know on wedding photography?

They should know that we need ample time from their busy schedule, so we get creative shots. You’ve paid us well to document this great day of your life. Anything great needs time. We always tell our clients that at the end of the day, one of the biggest gifts you get yourself and your future generations is good photography and cinematography.

This is what you will hold on to forever, so understand why you need our skills. Secondly, respect us just like any other service provider. Treat us with some decorum, we are professionals. This makes us go all out to make your day awesome in pictures and video.

Money can’t buy this. Also, listen to us and our advice. We’ve shot many weddings, met many couples, and we can tell how your wedding is likely to go. Stop this ‘mundu wa bisa’ things. Furthermore, pay us well. This is a service, I repeat, you can’t do without.

So, when budgeting, remember this is what we live on and raise families with. Lastly, to guests recording events on their phones, kindly give us space to do our job well. Sit down and enjoy the wedding, let us cover it for you. If it’s a must, watch the photographer’s movements, get your shot fast and move out of the way.