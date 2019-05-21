Biggest bank mergers and acquisitions in Africa

Due to changes in the operating environment commercial banks have had to enter into mergers and acquisitions to increase their share capital, expand distribution networks and to benefit from best global practices among others. Here are the biggest M&E deals according to Bloomberg:

1. Access Bank and Diamond Bank

Nigeria’s Access Bank received shareholders’ approval last year to take over Diamond Bank in a $235 million (Sh23.8 billion) deal that would create Africa’s largest bank by customers numbers at 29 million. Both banks operate under the new Access Bank brand since April 1.

In December 2018, Access agreed to buy mid-tier lender Diamond Bank with cash and shares. The takeover will reduce the number of players in the banking sector in Nigeria, where the top five banks control more than 60 per cent of assets.

2. FAB and Omni-BSIC

A statement by the Bank of Ghana confirmed that two of the three ongoing mergers between banks in Ghana have been completed. The release lists 23 commercial banks as duly registered by the central bank.

The list includes First Atlantic Bank, but not Energy Commercial Bank, which it has been in the process of acquiring since December last year; and Omni-BSIC Bank which is the result of a merger between the erstwhile Omni Bank and BSIC, both of which had been in merger negotiations since mid-2018.

3. TBP Bank and Twiga Bancorp

Last year the Tanzanian government merged Twiga Bancorp, Tanzania Women Bank (TWB) and TPB Bank. TPB Plc assumed debts and resources of TWB and Twiga Bancorp following the merger. The decision was crucial to ensure security of customer’s deposits. Last year, Sh1.96 billion was collected from debtors. After the merger, there was substancial capital growth and the number of branches increased.

4. NIC Bank and Commercial Bank of Africa

NIC and Commercial Bank of Africa’s shareholders have approved the merger, paving the way for the two companies to create the third-biggest bank by assets in East Africa. The process is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of this year. In January, the two banks announced the planned deal with NIC shareholders owning 47 per cent of the merged entity and CBA shareholders taking 53 per cent.

5. 8 Miles and Orient Bank

Early in the year, 8 Miles, a London headquartered equity fund, announced that it had acquired a 42 per cent stake in Orient Bank Uganda. The deal would help turn around the fortunes of Orient bank, which has struggled to make a profit over the last couple of years. Hemen Shah, a partner at 8 Miles, said “they were looking at a comprehensive business plan to determine how much money they would inject in.”

6. SBM and Chase Bank

SBM Holdings completed the last step of the acquisition of carved out assets and liabilities of Chase Bank Kenya Ltd (in receivership) through its subsidiary SBM Kenya last year. The SBM Group, which is based in Mauritius, has further committed an additional recapitalisation of $60 million (Sh6.1b) taking its total investment to $86 million (Sh8.7 billion) in Kenya.

7. KCB and National Bank of Kenya

The planned merger between Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, and State-owned National Bank of Kenya (NBK) will create a mammoth bank whose combined balance sheet is expected to hit Sh1 trillion in three years. KCB, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, last month offered to buy NBK through a share swap of one KCB share for every 10 of NBK.

The lender said on Thursday last week, in the latest circular to shareholders, it expects the takeover deal to close by October this year, subject to approval from the shareholders of the two banks as well as local market regulators.

8. Blom and Banque Misr

Banque du Liban et d’Outre Mer (Blom), Lebanon’s largest bank, with a paid-up capital of $128.3 million (Sh129.7 billion), acquired Egyptian-Romanian bank, Misr Romanian Bank (MRB) in 2005. Blom eventually was to hold between 80 per cent and 100 per cent of MRB’s shares. The acquisition began with an agreement by Blom to buy Banque Misr’s 33.26 per cent stake in MRB, subject to Blom’s ability to acquire more than two-thirds of the bank via a tender offer.

9. BCM and Wafabank

Morocco’s Banque Commerciale du Maroc (BCM) and Wafabank merged into one entity in January 2004. A takeover bid for 100 per cent of Wafabank’s capital will be launched next March. The union was first initiated on November 24, 2003, when BCM purchased OGM’s 36.4 per cent capital share in Wafabank for two billion Moroccan dirhams (Sh218 billion).

10. Barclays PLC/ ABSA

Barclays Africa Group Ltd last year closed doors on its former British parent’s 100-year history on the continent.The lender ditched the name to revert to Absa Group Ltd as it severs ties with Barclays Plc after the London-based company sold down the controlling stake it bought in 2005.

The Johannesburg-based company has already begun reorganising its operations to further distance itself from the UK firm. The separation has reinvigorated Absa as an independent and stand-alone business.