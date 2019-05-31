Bashir Hajji, journalist and fashion guru.

Biggest misconception people have about you? That I ignore people. Some also think that I’m egotistical. But when they get to know me, it turns out I’m the best.

Memorable country you have ever been to? Zanzibar. It has different tropical island destinations, the eclectic mix of sun, ocean sand and spice.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you? I once worked in a film industry and after I left, the entire crew wrote me a postcard and letter, and enclosed a jersey from my favourite team, Chelsea with my name on the back.

Worst hotel experience? I once had reservations for four rooms at a hotel out of town. But when we arrived late at night, we found the reservations had inexplicably been cancelled. It was Madaraka Day celebrations, and every hotel in town was booked to capacity. We ended up sleeping in our cars.

Lowest and highest amount of money you have ever been paid? Lowest was Sh350. I hosted an event, but the client disappeared, so I was just given fare. As for the highest amount, I wish not to disclose.

Best restaurant in town? Abyssinia restaurant. It has plenty of African food.

Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi? Nairobi National Park. It gives me an opportunity to establish a relationship with nature and wildlife and even share their space.

Best childhood memories? We were told that if a cat lies all curled up, it’s a sign of bad weather. So when we were children, we would go round ’uncurling’ curled-up cats, hoping the weather would improve.

Worst habits? I am always on my phone.

Best way to relax? Switch off my phone and sleep all day.

Hardest decision you ever made? Travelling to an event out of town when the client wasn’t picking up his phone. It was a long journey, but all went well.

Worst rumour you ever heard about yourself? That I am joining illuminati.

Best advice you ever got? A good friend, Rashid Abdalla, once told me, “Don’t ever stop learning and growing as a person.” That was amazing.

Lowest moment in your life? When I lost a good friend and at the same time, my aunt was in ICU.

Best physical feature? I guess I’ll say my hair and my face, especially when I smile. So, hopefully I won’t go bald or grow wrinkles when I get old.