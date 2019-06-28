Back to the roots with benga

Looking at the drum sets and nyatiti at the fore of the stage, it was obvious that on Wednesday night, Walter Koga was taking it back to the Kenyan roots at the Showcase concert at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi. The Showcase has become a hub for the celebration and preservation of traditional African music. On this particular night, Walter and his band, all dressed up in African print attires, were about to thrill their audience with benga.

Walter’s big voice reverberated in sync with his nyatiti and the rest of the band. Although they were all in harmony, you could clearly pick out each sound of their instruments. Most of the lyrics to the songs played were in Dholuo. And that is not surprising since benga’s stylistic origin is said to partly reside in Luo music that rose to the scenes in 1940s and 1960s. The thing with Luo music is that it’s beautiful to the ear and heart. It doesn’t matter whether you understand the language or not. At least to me. That probably explains why ‘benga’ translates to ‘beautiful thing’. And I think music — speaking to so many people despite being in various tongues — is the reason is seen as a universal language.

As the fusion of benga, nyatiti, drums and bass guitars rhythmically bounced on, people got up to dance. The crowd wasn’t heavily milling as usual. So, there was plenty of room for swaying and waltzing to the music. This excitement from the crowd seemed to encourage Walter’s entourage, and in his energetic characteristic, the musician put down his nyatiti, stood up to adjust the mic in readiness to meet the people’s glee. Still singing, he joined them in dance and urged everybody to move forward and partake on the dance floor. And they all heeded to his call.

The dancefloor was suddenly occupied and this kicked up the gear. Walter has countlessly shown that he is a performer who communicates and connects with his crowd. His live performances are always lively and warm because he pours his heart and spirit into them. He is also another musician who always seems to have fun while performing. He will still dance even if the audience is sitting still. But it is hard to sit throughout his shows. His music pulls you and will always have you moving your body, even if it’s a little.

The show came to a halt on a high note leaving the crowd cheering after a bonus performance. But even then, people were not in a hurry to leave. They lingered around as if there was another performance coming up. And as usual, some went over to Walter and his band to shake the benga maestro’s hand and take selfies. Others tagged on photographers’ shirts begging for a picture or two next to Jean David Nkot paintings and Abdul Kipruto’s woodcut prints. The Cameroonian and Kenyan artists’ work will be in the venue for viewing until July 6, this year.