AMSHA MAMA gets boost as Microfinance joins for noble initiative

Kenya female population in 2016 according to the world bank collection of development indicator was reported at 50.3 per cent. Most of them earn less than 100 dollars per month, and are unable to access bank financing.

Despite being organized in groups or working in formal employment, they lack collateral to enable them borrow money to either scale up their micro enterprises or for personal and family development .

Amsha Mama through Palsunite Capital Ltd, a microfinance organization, has introduced revolutionary low interest loans to address the financial challenges that this women face.

“Our clientele are casual laborers in industrial zones, that comprise of flower farms, fish industries, women traders in open markets and other low income earners,” Says Joe Kariuki, Ceo candy n candy.

“Through this partnership we have opened up a wide range of opportunities to this women enterprenuers,” he added during the signing of the MOU between the two firms.