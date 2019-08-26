Entertainment and Lifestyle

AMSHA MAMA gets boost as Microfinance joins for noble initiative

Manuel Ntoyai August 26, 2019
2,578 Less than a minute
Kenya female  population in 2016 according  to the  world bank collection  of development  indicator  was reported  at 50.3 per cent. Most of them  earn less than 100 dollars per month, and are unable to access bank financing.
  Despite  being  organized in groups  or working  in formal employment, they lack  collateral  to enable  them borrow  money  to either  scale  up their  micro enterprises or for  personal and family  development .
Amsha Mama  through  Palsunite  Capital  Ltd, a  microfinance organization, has introduced revolutionary  low interest  loans to address  the financial  challenges  that this women  face.
“Our clientele are casual laborers  in  industrial  zones, that comprise of flower farms, fish industries, women traders in open markets  and other low income earners,” Says Joe Kariuki, Ceo candy n candy.
“Through this partnership we have opened up a wide range of opportunities to this women enterprenuers,” he added during the signing of the MOU between the two firms.
Show More

Related Articles

July 27, 2019
3,905

Busy Class forms band with Mbusii, Lion and Chiwawa

July 20, 2019
4,125

Mercedes meets Land Cruiser

July 20, 2019
4,039

‘Nine and three’ is the correct hand position

July 20, 2019
3,846

Bold and beautiful

Check Also

Close