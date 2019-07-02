Africa Cup of Nations tops Google Search Trends for June

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was the top trending item in June according to Google Search Trends, which indicate search patterns over a period of time.

The football bonanza that is organised by the Confederation of African Football is being hosted by Egypt and for the first time in 15 years, Kenya’s Harambee Stars qualified for the tournament.

Second on the log was the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup. The international football championship is contested by 24 women’s national teams representing member associations of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) and is in its eighth edition. The tournament takes place in France between June 7 and July 7, with matches staged in nine cities.

Coming in third in the monthly searches was the fire that took place at Malik Heights building along Ngong Road in Nairobi, destroying more than 69 vehicles said to be worth Sh600 million.

The Kenya Revenue Authority portal was fourth with the fifth query being the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Census. At number six was Father’s Day, commemorated on June 16.

At number seven was the Google Doodle on June 12 in celebration of the late Dr Margaret Ogola. She was an activist, doctor and award-winning author of the novel The River and the Source and its sequel, I Swear by Apollo.

The eighth top search was Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris. Kenyans went online to search for her after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claimed she was telling people that he does not answer her phone calls. This caused a feud between the two leaders that began during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Virus disease Ebola came in at number nine and this was after it was reported that there had been a suspected Ebola case in Kericho, which sent Kenyans online.

At number ten on the searches was the new Kenyan currency that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok on June 1, this year. Kenyans went online to see the designs of the new currency and to learn how to spot counterfeit notes.

In the ‘How to’ category, the most trending search was ‘How to apply for census jobs’, while ‘How to apply for a green card’ also featured in the searches. Kenyans also searched ‘How to pay Tala loan’, ‘How to check CRB status’, ‘How to pay KPLC tokens’ and ‘How to kiss’.