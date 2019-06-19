A helping hand to unemployed youth

As jobless youth look for opportunities to earn a living, John Chomba saw a chance to create new entrepreneurs with a training programme

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Who is John Chomba?

Chomba is a businessman based in Nairobi. I am the founder of Fontana Enterprise Ltd (Fel). Fel is a leader in both local and international procurement and commission agency business in the East African region. We represent a number of international firms in the East African region and also undertake joint ventures with other established firms. I am also the founder of the Entrepreneurship Training Programme (ETP).

What is ETP all about?

ETP is a registered NGO based in Nairobi. The organisation brings together a team of successful patriotic Kenyan businessmen with a vision to empower the youth through training, mentorship and business nurturing/incubation. The team mobilises resources and training materials of their own to carry out its activities. Our training started in 2011 with a pilot project and the results really encouraged us to register this organisation.

What exactly are your organisation’s goals?

The organisation aims at empowering the unemployed Kenyan youth through pragmatic entrepreneurship training, with a special eye on procurement and supplies business. Our mission is to raise young entrepreneurs.

Why do you majorly focus on the youth?

Unemployment among the Kenyan youth qualifies to be declared a national disaster. The youth form the biggest segment of our national population and they suffer the most. They are the poor, hungry, hopeless, idle and disengaged, hence they are vulnerable to criminal activities, terrorism, and are agents of all manner of insecurity, yet they are the most energetic workforce part of any nation.

It is for this reason, and as moved by the spirit of patriotism, ETP has risen to the occasion to intervene and bridge the gap through very practical and simplistic business training with all the tools and necessary materials on site to equip the youth. However, we don’t discriminate against anyone because of their age and we majorly focus on youths from all backgrounds.

Tell us more about the programme?

The training programme, often carried out twice a month, is currently a whole day’s activity and involves several trainers/facilitators including motivational speakers and government youth officers. Each training targets between 50 and 80 trainees, with the curriculum designed to deliver a number of things.

We inform the youth about existing business/procurement opportunities and how to grab them, with a special emphasis on Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), a programme launched to provide opportunities for women, youth and persons living with disabilities to gain more access to government tenders. We also take them through the tendering process.

Additionally, we train the youth on the process of acquiring all mandatory company documents and bank account opening, equip them with basic skills and tools in the supplies industry, ranging from personal grooming, dressing up, business language, to marketing tools. The programme also includes successful graduates from previous training sharing their stories.

After the training, what happens?

We make follow-ups on WhatsApp and emails and give support to all in need.

How many youths have benefitted so far?

So far, we have trained over 1,000 youths and we are in touch with about 50 per cent of them. Currently, we are concentrating on Nairobi county only, but we are ready to train youths in other counties, but since this is a capital-intensive programme, we are open to partner with the government, any organisations or individuals of goodwill who can sponsor the training in full or in part.

What’s your call to the government?

The government should inject more money in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs to help youth who really need that money. It should also ensure that their tenders are not complicated as this is seen as an obstacle by many youths, most of whom cannot afford it or don’t have all of the requirements.