Meet Samuel Gitahi, systems administrator

What is your latest gadget?

A Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR, its bit of a pro camera for an amateur and maybe too big for a starter, but I am learning how to use it. Soon I may be taking Pro pics (watch this space). I am also targeting a new DELL XPS 15 9570 8th gen Intel core i7, NVidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti, 16GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD… it’s basically a business laptop on steroids. It will be used to edit the pics and clips I shoot on the EOS 5D

Which are the most vital apps on your phone?

Play store: Ensures all my apps are up to date

Shazam: It is super-fast at identifying new music for me

Gmail app: For email (Work, Personal super important)

WhatsApp: I have to stay connected to the people that matter

4 pics 1word & Word connect: When I am in the jav (matatu) they keep me busy

Calendar: All my activities/appointments are synched here

What do you love about technology?

What don’t I love about tech? Makes the world go round: Practically everything that matters in our modern day society is dependent on tech (Financials: e-commerce, mobile money, RTGS, securities trade. Social: Social media and all other forms of new media, Medicine Digital imaging). It also makes work easier and it is the future

Which are the best websites to use in your line of work?

Google is everything it’s got all the answers. Tech forums such as CNET.COM, Tech Insider (Business Insider), Microsoft support for all my Microsoft products, Apple Support/ Forums for all my iOS and Mac OS issues and Adobe Support for all my Adobe issues

Which is the gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My Huawei GR5 2017 phone. It’s ageing and needs replacing, but it still runs good as new and practically carries my daily essentials

Your worst gadget ever and why?

My first LCD TV…It was a Samsung 4 Series and lacked an Audio Out port so I had to suffer its 10Watts speakers with my Home Audio lying idle. Recently upgraded to a 5 series and I am in Audio heaven

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

It’s got to be the Canon EOS DSLR check the price on Amazon (laughs)

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

That has to be my cellphone. It is a mobile computer… from email to calls and instant messaging, news briefs, leisure apps. It is always asking for attention

What would you be if you were a gadget?

Hmm… probably a quantum computer. Read about it. It is the future of research

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

My TV. I am a TV series junkie… my thirst for TV shows is unquenchable. A widescreen is a must have for one so inclined

If you had to choose between iOS and windows, which one would it be and why?

If we are talking about mobile computing, neither does it for me. I find them to be relatively user-unfriendly.

For Personal computers, Windows does it for me all day every day twice on Sunday!!! Easy to use, supports a whole lot of programs in my line of work, has a large user base globally so support is widely available. I could go on and on

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

My laptop. I’ve had my present laptop a HP Core i3 (gen2) 4GB 500GB for well over five years. It can barely cope with my present workload and as such is becoming an Achilles heel in my productivity

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or output?

A combination of both really. I’ll essentially have in mind a detailed set of specifications that I feel meet my requirements, then I’ll set out to scout for such specs on my favourite brands. If I don’t find a product suiting my needs among my favourite brands, then I can proceed to different, but still highly rate competitors

The gadget you always wish you had?

I am a techie… this list is literally endless… let’s just say I’d go overkill on the specs of any device I opt to acquire… Laptops, Phones, TV’s, Audio systems, you name it.