Just a day after announcing his retirement from Ghana, Asamoah Gyan made a shock U-turn on his decision on Wednesday after being phoned by his country’s president. Gyan is not alone, here are others who changed their minds

1. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana 2019 & 2014

Gyan may have made a U-turn last week following a talk with President Nana Akufo-Addo but this is not the first time. During the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2008, Gyan and his brother Baffour opted to leave the Black Stars after his team were criticised for their unconvincing 1-0 win over Namibia.

The media became aware that the brothers intended to walk out on the Ghana side and were ready to leave the team hotel, but were persuaded to stay by their team-mates.

After Gyan missed a crucial penalty kick in the 2012 African Cup of Nations semi-final, however, that led to Ghana losing 1-0, he decided to take an ‘indefinite break’ from international duty, but announced his return to the Black Stars a few months later.

2. Musa Otieno, Kenya 2008

Otieno is the longest serving member of the national team having played for Harambee Stars from 1993 to 2009. He began his career at Tusker in 1994 before joining AFC Leopards briefly. He then became one of the first few Kenyans to play in the PSL when he signed for Sanlam Santos of South Africa in 1997.

Prior to his international retirement in 2009 when Harambee Stars lost 3-2 to Nigeria in a deciding Africa Cup/World Cup qualifier at Kasarani, he had been recalled back from a self-imposed retirement one year earlier and was hoping to go out on a high. His greatest achievement for the national team was guiding the side to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia.

3. George Weah, Liberia 2018

Liberia legend George Weah returned to the national team for a special friendly against Nigeria in September 2018, playing at 51 years of age while also balancing his duty in office as the country’s president. The No14 shirt which was worn by Weah at the peak of his playing career was retired during the friendly, and the former striker received a standing ovation when substituted in the game.

4. Roger Milla, Cameroon 1990

The former Cameroon international has one of the most memorable tales of reversing his decision to retire from international duty. Milla, after already announcing an end to his international career and enjoying his vacation, received a call from Cameroonian president begging him to play in the 1990 World Cup. He agreed, and went to Italy with the Indomitable Lions for the 1990 edition of the competition at a monumental age of 38 years, scoring four goals.

5. Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghana 2013

In November of 2011, Boateng announced his retirement from the Ghana squad due to fatigue from travel at 24 years of age, and missed out on participating in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. In October 2013, however, the midfielder was called up for Ghana’s 2014 World Cup qualification play-offs against Egypt, and his goal against the Pharoahs in the 89th minute secured qualification for the Black Stars in Brazil.

6. Benni McCarthy, South Africa 2004

Back in 2002 South Africa’s all-time record striker Benni McCarthy announced his retirement from Bafana Bafana. However, he came back to help the national team in 2004 and eclipsed Shaun Bartlett’s record of 29 goals for South Africa in 2008. McCarthy made his final appearance for the national team when he came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat against Brazil in 2012. He eventually finished his national career with 35 goals in 78 games.

7. Emmanuel Adebayor, Togo 2011

Emmanuel Adebayor came out of international retirement in 2011 after receiving safety assurances from the Togo Football Federation (FTF). The 27-year-old met FTF officials to discuss his concerns.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham forward then made himslef available for the 2014 World Cup qualifer against Guinea Bissau. He retired from the national team after a gun attack on the Togo team bus at the 2010 Nations Cup killed two members and seriously injured goalkeeper Kojovi Obilale.

8. Yaya Toure, Cote d’Ivoire 2017

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure rescinded his decision to retire from international football and made himself available for selection for the national team in December 2017.

This was revealed by the player’s agent, Dimitri Seluk. Seluk said Toure was willing to return to Ivory Coast duty if called upon, having last played for his country in September 2016. Toure, who won over 100 caps, was part of the Ivory Coast side which won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

9. Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o announcing his retirement from the international game in August 2014. However, this was not the first time, it was actually the fourth. With 116 caps to his name and four World Cup appearances, Eto’o holds his nation’s goalscoring record having netted 56 times with a record 18 of those coming in the African Cup of Nations.

10. Moeneeb Josephs, South Africa 2014

South African goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs announced his international retirement in 2012 because of playing second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune, only to be persuaded by then Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund to return for the 2014 African Championship of Nations (Chan).

However, it did not go to plan as South Africa exited the competition at the group stages with then Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula singling out Josephs for extraordinary criticism.