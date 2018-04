Tanzanian gospel artiste, Madam Flora releases new single, yesu usinipite

T ​anzanian gospel artiste, Madam Flora has released a new single, Yesu Usinipite.

​She is best kn​ own for her hits such as Jipe Moyo and Fanya​ ​ Njia.

Madam Flora had this to say about the new song, ” Yesu Usinipite ni wimbo wa maombi ambao unakusogeza karibu na Mungu. Yesu Usinipite unapozuru wengine na mimi unikumbuke. Kila mmoja anahitaji msaada kutoka kwa mungu na kila mtu ana maombi yake kwa Mungu. Kwa hiyo kupitia huu wimbo maisha ya watu wengi yanaenda kubadilika kwa atakayesikiliza huu wimbo na kuupa nafasi ndani ya moyo wake. Lazima utauona mkono wa Bwana. There is power in this song. “

Yesu Usinipite was produced at Push Up records by Mujwahuki and the video was directed by the talented Joowzey.