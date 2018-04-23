New music alert: Star, Shar and Beeshopu release their first single

New kids o the block, Star and Shar have released their latest single, Bam featuring Beeshopu.

Bam is the first single or the duo Star and Shar.

Bam is feel good song that encourages everyone to be in a good place and to have fun.

Star had this to say about the project, “Bam is a feel good song. Working with Shar and Beeshopu has been an amazing experience, considering this is my first project. Everything went well and i hope this project will be well received.”

Shar had this to say about the project, “Bam for me is a song that makes people want to get down and enjoy themselves. Doing this song with Star and Beeshopu was a kind of awakening for me. They both had amazing ideas that inspired me.”

Beeshopu had this to say about the project, “Working with Star and Shar was a great experience. I would definitely work with them again.”

Bam was produced by Shaman and the video was directed by

Richie G.

Watch the video here https://bit.ly/2HEBIJX