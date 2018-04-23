World mourns DJ and producer Tim Bergling aka Avicii

Following news of the death of DJ and producer Tim Bergling aka Avicii, on Friday, thousands of fans gathered in Stockholm’s Sergels Torg plaza to remember the star, who spearheaded a revolution in electronic dance music (EDM). Since the news hit, celebrities and fellow musicians have also expressed their condolences on social media.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement from his rep said. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Following the news about the passing of Avicii, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which has been his music publisher since 2010, issued the following statement: “We are mourning the incredibly sad loss of an exceptionally creative talent who we have been honoured and proud to represent as one of our songwriters for a number of years. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Fellow EDM star Calvin Harris was among the first to post, tweeting “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family.

God bless you Tim x.” Pop artiste Charlie Puth wrote that he “would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.

@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us.

RIP to the very best.” Madonna posted an Instagram photo with Avicii, standing behind his DJ booth with the artiste at once of his shows, with the caption, “So sad…so tragic. Good bye dear sweet Tim.

Gone too soon.” The two worked together on her Rebel Heart Album, where he served as a producer. Dua Lipa added that his death was “too young and way too soon.

My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans,” and Liam Payne tweeted that he was “truly devastated for Avicii, very sad news way too young… what a talent he was.”

Fellow electronic musicians Zedd, 3LAU, Marshmello, Deadmau5 and Dillon Francis sent love on Twitter, with 3LAU writing that he was “an unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come.”

Imagine Dragons also tweeted thoughts for Avicii, with the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds tweeting that working with the DJ “was one of my favourite collaborative moments.” One Republic’s Ryan Tedder added that he had “inspired some of my writing and I’m sure thousands of others.”

Aloe Blacc, who collaborated with Avicii on Wake Me Up, said that “meeting him changed my life.” Rita Ora also shared, “I have no words.

I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.”

Producer Hardwell shared a photo of himself with Avicii and wrote a tribute in which he thanked him for “changing the world with your amazing music.” Hearing of Avicii’s death the same day he was performing at Coachella, DJ Kygo dedicated the last song of his set to his friend.

It was, he said, his favourite Avicii tune: Without You. “Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music,” Kygo told his audience at the Indio, California, festival. “I don’t think I would be on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him.”

Avicii was “a true musical genius,” Kygo added. The festival itself also tweeted a tribute to Avicii, writing, “Thank you, Tim.” Avicii was found dead Friday in Oman. The Grammy-nominated EDM god was one of the most successful DJs in the industry. He worked with influential artistes including Madonna, and tributes filled social media as news of his death spread.

Avicii admitted to struggling with fame and was open about his bouts with anxiety, stress, drinking and the health issues those caused. He retired from performing in 2016 after a string of health issues, including acute pancreatitis. Avicii in 2013 said the illness was caused by excessive drinking.

“Yeah, I was drinking way too much, partying in general way too much,” he said. “Then I got a pancreatitis attack [at 21], which is very rare. So that forced me to do a 180 and stop drinking.” Rest in peace Avicii. It will be lonely Without You.