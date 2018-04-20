Artistes use phrase Nairobi Baridi to express frustrations

Among their close circles, Coast-based artistes have used the phrase Nairobi Baridi to express their frustrations at not breaking in the capital. Manuel Ntoyai expounds

Years after the cold war between Coast-based showbiz stakeholders and their Nairobi counterparts surfaced, the battle rages on with no inkling of coming to an end anytime soon.

The ever sore subject recently came up when Pili Pili FM radio presenter, Eric “Mgenge” of the youthful show Mwake Mwake, shared on social media a post about MCs being short-changed by corporates hosting gigs at the Coast.

When Spice reached out to the celebrated presenter, he echoed similar sentiments, saying: “It is not the first time that when we get gigs in Mombasa or Malindi, you will notice the pay is not equal compared to MCs being flown from Nairobi.

They are given a royal treatment, and yet when it comes to delivery, they have little to show for it.” According to Eric, although a few corporates have learnt the distress of the artistes and MCs and have put them on an equal platform, many are still unfased.

They only show interest in finding solutions when the matter directly affects them. “We have witnessed a number of events fail due to negligence by companies.

Some even fail to pay artistes,” he adds. For artistes, the squabble is even bigger as they seem to receive little attention from Nairobi. With Nairobi being the capital and the centre of business, there is little they can do.

“Working in Mombasa and hoping that your music will do well in Nairobi and other regions is like being in a long distance relationship.

It could go either way. But more often than not, it’s a crash and burn,” shares rapper Ohms Law Montana. Ohms Law, who won the Hip-hop Artiste of the Year Award at last year’s Pwani Celebrity Awards, noted relocating to Nairobi, as has become the trend with many artistes, requires time and money, something many lack.

“Previously, the common perception was that our content did not meet the bar ­— we rectified that. However, only a handful have managed to penetrate the Nairobi market and create visibility among industry stakehoders.

Competition is already stiff among the Nairobi fraternity, so we have to double our efforts to get things such as media coverage, consistent airplay and the likes,” he adds.

For the lucky few such as Susumila, who has enjoyed considerable support from the media and has been able to cash in from corporates, he says the answer lies in perception.

“An artiste has to know his or her brand value because this is what they (corporates) use to gauge one’s strength on the ground. The biggest problem, however, is that promoters based in Nairobi do not think artistes coming from outside Nairobi can do well in their gigs,” he adds.

A while back, the Ngoma Itambae hit maker was in trouble with some radio presenters, after calling them out in his song. “When I did Ngoma Itambae with Chikuzee, many bashed us because we tackled issues many avoided.

We put presenters on the spot, calling them out on the rising trend of selective airplay, and marketing of usual suspects in showbiz, while disregarding the rest.

This didn’t sit well with some people. That aside, guys loved the track, so that was an upside,” shares Susumila. Nairobi seems to be the light at the end of the tunnel, as the likes of Akothee, Jovial and Otile Brown can attest. “It is easy to have the artistes here in Nairobi and avoid the hustle where they have to travel back and forth every now and then.

It also creates a rapport with other industry stakeholders. Even the quality of the studios here is much higher and accessing them can be done anytime instead of booking appointments and waiting for weeks before the final product can be delivered,” says John Kocha, Nairobi-based promoter.

Promoters and managers are now encouraging more and more artistes to work on collabos with already established acts as a way to get their brand recognition.

“However talented one might be, getting your brand to be known and followed by people needs work. As a business model association of brands have been known to work and this is how we build some of the artistes,” says Kocha. He cites examples of Otile Brown, Dazlah and Jay A.