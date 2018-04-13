Celebrity couples calls time on their relationships

We’re not even a third of the way through 2018 yet, but already some of our favourite celebrity couples have called time on their relationships. So grab a box of tissues as Spice Team gives you the low-down on celebrity break-ups that have left us shell-shocked

Early in the week, the world went absolutely ballistic when photos and videos surfaced of reality star, Khloé Kardshian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheating on her with multiple women. With their baby due any day now, the scandal has taken the world by storm.

While the couple is yet to comment, everyone from Amber Rose to Tristan’s ex Jordan Craig has weighed in on the alleged cheating. If there is one thing to be certain of, it is that celebrity romance giveth and taketh.

While 2018 has already given us new celebrity parents such as celebrated actor Nick Mutuma and his beautiful girlfriend Mukami, who welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, it has also seen the end of some of our most beloved pairings.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 20 celebrity couples have broken up. Since the news of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s split about a fortnight back, there has been a shockwave throughout social media. The couple, who met on the set-up of Step Up, had been married for eight years and have one child together.

The Tatums are only the latest in a long stream of celebrity break-ups. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they would be splitting after two-and-a-half months of marriage, reportedly due to desires to live on opposite coasts.

The Crown’s (now-exited) queen Claire Foy also announced that she would be separating from her husband, just days after Aniston’s announcement.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff officially called it quits back in January, and everyone’s favourite millennial couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, announced their separation via, what else, Twitter. Heartbreak is in the air as even closer to home, we’re still not over these splits.

HEY Z DA BRAND AND MERCY NJOKI

254 was abuzz when news hit that renowned gospel artiste, Daniel Ng’ang’a Heho aka Hey Z Da Brand and his beautiful wife, Mercy Njoki had decided to go their seperate ways in March last year.

The Kisogo hit maker and former Tahidi High actress dated for six years and share a child. Hey Z broke up with her after it emerged she was having an affair with her boss, who soon became her hubby after the two walked down the aisle in September the same year.

Hey Z emotionally narrated: “She cheated on me with her boss and I asked that guy are you f***ing my wife or not? he said no.”

Njoki finally acknowledged Bobb was the love of her life, posting: “When I met Bobb, I was not looking for love. I had lost faith in this thing called “Love”.

That word became Greek to me! I went through so much b******t that made me numb. I just gave up hope. But he held my hand and walked with me…And I am grateful to have made the best decision in life. This is where I want to be for the rest of my life…

Happiness is not expensive! You just have to associate yourself with the right energy… I am the happiest and the most relaxed person right now.

This is a brand new Njoki… Love is a beautiful thing after all.” Njoki and hubby, director Bob Mureithi, early in the year celebrated the birth of their first child.

DJ HYPNOTIC AND RENEE

Celebrated mix master Eric Mwendwa, popularly known as DJ Hypnotic and Renee Wambui, 254’s IT couple broke our hearts June last year when the news broke the pair had separated after being together for four years.

The pair have a son, Ayden, and co-parent. Renee broke the news on the separation after making a return to Australia to study.

DR OFWENEKE AND NICAH THE QUEEN

Renowned comedian and gospel singer Nicah The Queen split in September 2016 amidst rumours of domestic violence.

The Ushuhuda hit maker took to social media sharing, “Domestic violence is such a bad thing…I had to walk away…I had to run…Yes, I’m a single mum of two and I know God will watch over me and my kids…”

She later revealed at an interview, “He (Ofweneke) assaulted me and I had to run away. We are done. I can’t stand such violence.” The lass recently revealed that she now has a new man, and is currenlty riding high on her hit, Naringa.

SHARON MUNDIA AND LONINA

There is no question blogger Sharon Mundia, popularly known as This is Ess and Lonina Leteipan’s union was 254’s most publicised union. The proposal alone created abuzz for months.

The pair, who tied the knot in a beautiful all-white beach wedding, were later blessed with the birth of baby Aria Nailantei Leteipan.

While all seemed rosy in this fairy-tale, rumours surfaced in October last year that the pair had gone their seperate ways amidst allegations of cheating. Months later, photos of Lonina surfaced with another beauty in hand.

While the pair are mum on the happenings of their union, the celebrated blogger took to social media saying, “A lot of ungracious and untruthful stories have been circulating about me recently.

Even though they have crossed the line, I choose, as usual, to focus on my vision of creating and sharing online content that will uplift and spread positive energy all around me. Right now I’m choosing to focus on my work and being the best mother I can be to my sweet love, Naila.”