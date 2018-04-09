Comrades, booze will kill you

So the other day, a fourth year comrade I know decided to blow himself. Okay, not really like swallowing a grenade; this soul decided to creep to a wines and spirits den and drink himself silly. As you may have guessed, dude was celebrating after successfully conning his mum pocket money after claiming they are being charged to attend the ongoing drama festival.

He got to a downtown corridor cave and went straight to the counter. He pointed at all the drinks on display and said “Leta hii yote!” Ninja mixed up close to 30 different drinks! He soon started blabbering like a baboon, next, he swore that the 56-year-old female bartender looked 16. Within no time, this Diploma in Animal Husbandry fellow became a wannabe international relations guru and started explaining how Kenya should colonise Britain in revenge. Minutes later, the self-proclaimed master of drinks was down on the floor.

Next thing dude saw, is light; a lot of light! In the midst of vague visions, he found himself in front of the pearl gates of heaven! He sat outside the gate trying to dissolve into the reality and fathom what happened.

Just then St Peter passed by and the jamaa stopped him.“Huku ni wapi?” He asked St Peter who smiled and answered, “Heaven.”

The guy was shocked! “But si I was at River Road just a while ago?” St Peter looked at his iPad and said, “You died two days ago. Cause of death; you drank concentrated ethanol!” The guy was speechless.

St Peter continued: “You are now a spirit!”

The word spirit excited him…”Spirit?” He bit his finger and asked, “Kibao ama Kenya Cane?”St Peter looked at him blankly.

The guy continued, “I have a bad hangover. Where can I get a wines and spirits nitoe lock?” So, St Peter in the spirit ( no pun intended) of assisting him, pointed to a hill.

“Go up there you will see Moses. Tell him you need water and he will strike a rock with his mystical stick. Then ask him where to find Jesus. Carry that water and it will be wine in no time.”

The dude protested ”Aaaii..wine will not help. I am used to concentrated stuff..I need something like Jameson hivi.”

Peter thought for a while and said, “Follow this path. It goes to hell. Once you get there, fetch sewage water. Hiyo ikigeuzwa itakuwa chang’aa!” The fool went and never returned! Comrades. Stop drinking!

Or if you have to taste something once in a while, take your fill. A fill of what you can handle. If not, keep off booze.