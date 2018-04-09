Spreading Gospel of gaming

Gaming is thriving in the country, especially in Nairobi and Saturday’s second league of Pro Series Gaming (PSG) tournament held at Prestige Cinema is proof of that.

This tournament was a big deal and the theatre’s gaming set-up was remarkably flawless; from the commentators, sound effects, to quality of the games and the technical operation of the equipment within. It was stunning. The series had a selection of top 40 contendersfrom Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia. Kenya was represented by 30 gamers, seven from Uganda, two Zambians and one from Malawi. The ultimate prize was a blingy trophy with the icing being a cool Sh500,000. The tournament, which was a battle in the Mortal Kombat XL showdown, was very intense and competitive.

Competitive as it was, players did not forget to have fun. Standing out from the beginning was Zambia’s Mr 5000 and Zaza of Gematrix Team, Kenya’s Ariba Starks, Priest, The Beast, Adam, Baraza and Gambit. They all ended up on the top eight list. Mr 5000 held his cool and with such ease triumphed through each league. He won each game in all rounds in the quarters, semis and the finale, which means he took away the fat cheque.

Kenya’s William Omondi, popularly known as Priest came in second with a medal and Sh200,000.

Zambia’s Zaza was third and flew back home with Sh100,000. Ariba Starks, Gambit, Beast, Adam and Baraza followed in consecutively taking cash prizes with them.

The internationality of gaming in terms of players who participate is an indication that PC gaming has taken off and moving towards a spectator entertainment sport. Corporates are coming in to support the gaming sector proving that it is not just an entertainment time killer but a potential job creator. Liquid Telecom has placed its bucks on the gaming sector offering a five-year initiative to propel the continent’s gaming industry. It is running and supporting launch pads, forums and training sessions continent-wide for game developers and E-sport tournament.

It is no doubt an industry to watch out for and while at it, we hope that more women will get involved in its entirety. PSG Mortal Kombat series lacked female gamers, yet there are so many of them out here. They need to be smoked out and be seen on these platforms.