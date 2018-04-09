Why I do not support polygamy

Kiambu Women’s Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba who advocates for polygamy has it all wrong. First, polygamy is legal in Kenya for those who choose it. Second, it is not possible to fight adultery by offering polygamy in much the same way as it is not possible to fight impunity with court orders. The problem of wayward men not taking responsibility for their actions can never be solved by increasing their responsibilities.

The argument by wa Muchomba has now been turned around as an attack on married women for not allowing their husbands to take responsibility for the children they sire outside wedlock. The ridiculous reasoning is that it is these women (not the men who sire the children), who are causing the children to be neglected. That same man who had the courage and ability to cheat on his wife and sire children outside marriage cannot find the courage to raise them without his wife’s consent.

Well, those men who choose monogamous marriages must be compelled to either honour their vows or get a divorce and start over in a polygamous setting. If you want to be polygamous, then be honest about it from the start. Do not get into a monogamous marriage and then midway into it start blaming your wife for not allowing you to be polygamous so that you can take responsibility for your children born outside wedlock.

Every parent knows and every parenting book will tell you that there is a big difference between bringing up a child and raising a child. A parent who raises a child spends time with him and her and ensures to be present and to guide that child through each stage of growing up. The increased responsibilities of a polygamous man cannot allow him to raise his children.

Another important thing that is overlooked by anyone advocating for polygamy is love. Love does not seem important when a man is in good health, is greatly admired and has plenty of money to throw around. The importance of love is felt when a man is in need of being cared for by someone. Monogamy is built on the idea that the person you give love to, the one whom you share the good things in your life with, will be there for you when you are in need. No such person can exist in a polygamous setting where the good things in the man’s life are thinly shared out based on his whims.

Polygamy cannot be sustained without deception and lies, the very things that are destroying us in the form of corruption and shrewd business practices.

The writer is a lawyer and a blogger

