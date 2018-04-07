Victoria conquers Mombasa

It was a show like no other, as Kenyan songbird Victoria Kimani thrilled thousands of music fans during her concert at the extravagant English Point Marina in Mombasa on Saturday. Emceed by Pilipili FM presenters Nelly Mwikamba and Gates Mgenge, the singer did not disappoint as she blended perfectly with DJ Bruce to keep fans on their feet.

The show, a part of Victoria’s ongoing countrywide tour, featured a few more artistes including Susumila, Jovial, Ohms Law Montana, Lyn’ Royalty. At around 1.30am, the star of the night and her band hit the stage to perform among other songs; China Love, Show, Mtoto, All The Way, Ayaya, Black Girl and Prokoto.

“It was wonderful show, the fans are really great… You love to give them more, but sometimes the time and energy won’t allow. I hope to be back again for more of this,” she told PD Wikendi shortly after her 90-minute marathon of a show.

Later on Sunday, Victoria joined yet another stellar lineup of artistes to serenade thousands of fans at the Mama Ngina grounds in Mombasa. Mediamax Network Limited sponsored both events.